Team Delko to wear La Vie Claire-inspired kit at Paris-Roubaix 2021
The French team will wear the special 'Look 1985' kit to celebrate the history between the team and the brand
Team Delko have revealed they will be wearing a special La Vie Claire-inspired kit at the 2021 Paris-Roubaix to celebrate their sponsor Look.
The kit, called Look 1985, is almost an exact replica of the La Vie Claire kit that appeared in 1985 with Bernard Hinault and Greg Lemond riding in the jersey to great success.
The kit has been made by Delko's kit maker, Marcello Bergamo, with the colours coming from the Look brand logo in the Piet Mondrian-inspired artwork, an iconic look in cycling's history.
>>> 'I think it would be quite cool if it rains': Mathieu van der Poel ready to take on the challenge at debut Paris-Roubaix
Team Delko manager, Philippe Lannes, said: "When the jersey was shown to our young staff and riders, their first reaction was to want one for themselves. It's a historic jersey that has marked my generation and the minds of cycling, worn by greats like Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond.
"We are very proud that LOOK is letting us wear its iconic colours on one of the most beautiful one-day races that is Paris-Roubaix, joining the legendary teams and racers who have shaped the history of professional cycling, 36 years later. The team are looking forward to standing out from the peloton as they tackle the challenges of the cobbles."
This classic design has been done to perfection and is continuing a trend that is starting to appear more and more after the Molteni-Arcore jerseys reappeared at the London Six Days 2018 celebrating 40 years.
This was followed more recently by Alpecin-Fenix who wore a Mercier-BP-Hutchinson replica jersey at the Tour de France to celebrate the late rider Raymond Poulidor, Mathieu van der Poel's grandfather.
The French second division team are not the only squad sporting a special jersey, with Team Jumbo-Visma wearing a special 100th-anniversary jersey celebrating Jumbo's centenary.
As well as those two new kits, women's team SD Worx are getting a special custom design on the frames of their Specialized S-Works Roubaixs to celebrate the first-ever edition of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes.
A post shared by Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx)
A photo posted by on
Paris-Roubaix Femmes takes place on Saturday, October 2 with the men's edition of the race happening the following day on Sunday, October 3 with the women tackling 116.4km and the men taking on 257.7km to the outdoor velodrome in Roubaix.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel saga rolls on as Belgian champion looks to rebound in Roubaix
Confusion over team leadership isn't an issue as Van Aert returns to his trade team to battle for the first Paris-Roubaix title since April 2019
By Jonny Long •
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021: Everything you need to know about the inaugural cobbled Classic
From the route to the contenders, here are all the details of the first women’s Paris-Roubaix
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel saga rolls on as Belgian champion looks to rebound in Roubaix
Confusion over team leadership isn't an issue as Van Aert returns to his trade team to battle for the first Paris-Roubaix title since April 2019
By Jonny Long •
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021: Everything you need to know about the inaugural cobbled Classic
From the route to the contenders, here are all the details of the first women’s Paris-Roubaix
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I think it would be quite cool if it rains': Mathieu van der Poel ready to take on the challenge at debut Paris-Roubaix
The Dutch rider comes into the 'Hell of the North' after a solid top 10 at the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Peter Sagan: I'm not afraid of a wet Paris-Roubaix
2018 champion says wet conditions could make this weekend's race an extra special edition
By Richard Windsor •
-
Paris-Roubaix switches dates again for 2022
The Queen of the Classics will swap weeks with Amstel Gold Race due to French elections
By Richard Windsor •
-
Who are the bookies' favourites for Paris-Roubaix 2021?
There are two stand-out favourites according to the bookies for the upcoming 'Hell of the North'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Greg Van Avermaet looking for redemption at Paris-Roubaix after omission from Belgian Worlds squad
The Belgian has represented his national team at the World Championships every year since 2007
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 men’s start list
Here are the riders competing in the delayed cobbled Monument
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •