Team Delko to wear La Vie Claire-inspired kit at Paris-Roubaix 2021

Team Delko have revealed they will be wearing a special La Vie Claire-inspired kit at the 2021 Paris-Roubaix to celebrate their sponsor Look.

The kit, called Look 1985, is almost an exact replica of the La Vie Claire kit that appeared in 1985 with Bernard Hinault and Greg Lemond riding in the jersey to great success.

The kit has been made by Delko's kit maker, Marcello Bergamo, with the colours coming from the Look brand logo in the Piet Mondrian-inspired artwork, an iconic look in cycling's history.

>>> 'I think it would be quite cool if it rains': Mathieu van der Poel ready to take on the challenge at debut Paris-Roubaix

Team Delko manager, Philippe Lannes, said: "When the jersey was shown to our young staff and riders, their first reaction was to want one for themselves. It's a historic jersey that has marked my generation and the minds of cycling, worn by greats like Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond. 

"We are very proud that LOOK is letting us wear its iconic colours on one of the most beautiful one-day races that is Paris-Roubaix, joining the legendary teams and racers who have shaped the history of professional cycling, 36 years later. The team are looking forward to standing out from the peloton as they tackle the challenges of the cobbles."

Team Delko's Look 1985 kit

(Image credit: Look/Team Delko)

This classic design has been done to perfection and is continuing a trend that is starting to appear more and more after the Molteni-Arcore jerseys reappeared at the London Six Days 2018 celebrating 40 years.

This was followed more recently by Alpecin-Fenix who wore a Mercier-BP-Hutchinson replica jersey at the Tour de France to celebrate the late rider Raymond Poulidor, Mathieu van der Poel's grandfather.

The French second division team are not the only squad sporting a special jersey, with Team Jumbo-Visma wearing a special 100th-anniversary jersey celebrating Jumbo's centenary.

Jumbo-Visma's special Jumbo 100th anniversary kit

(Image credit: Jumbo-Visma)

As well as those two new kits, women's team SD Worx are getting a special custom design on the frames of their Specialized S-Works Roubaixs to celebrate the first-ever edition of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

A post shared by Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx)

A photo posted by on

Paris-Roubaix Femmes takes place on Saturday, October 2 with the men's edition of the race happening the following day on Sunday, October 3 with the women tackling 116.4km and the men taking on 257.7km to the outdoor velodrome in Roubaix.

