'The only bike I had was a Brompton, the one I'd been run over on': Meet the man who rode 367 miles in 24 hours, on a folding bike

Nick Clarke bounced back from being hit by a car driver to competing at the National 24-hour Time Trial Championships last weekend

Nick Clarke during his 24hr TT effort
Riding solo laps, for 24 hours, is unlikely to be an appealing proposition for most people. Riding a 24-hour time trial on a folding bike takes the feat to another level. 

However, this is exactly what Nick Clarke of Arctic Aircon RC did last weekend, riding the RTTC 24-hour Time Trial Championships in the UK, finishing 25th overall. Clarke rode 367.69 miles across the 24 hours, and also managed to clinch the men's team prize in the process.

