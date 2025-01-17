Three years on from her life-changing crash, Amy Pieters and SD Worx-Protime reach 'amicable resolution'

33-year-old able to walk after serious accident, but speech is still limited, team says

Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters, and Christine Majerus
(l-r) Anna van der Breggen, Amy Pieters, and Christine Majerus in October
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Three years on from the serious training crash which left her in a lengthy coma, former Dutch champion Amy Pieters and her former team SD Worx-Protime have come to an "amicable resolution" over a contract dispute, it was revealed on Thursday.

Pieters crashed after a collision during a national track team training ride on December 23 in Calpe, Spain. She lost consciousness following the fall, and was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Alicante.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1