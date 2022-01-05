Amy Pieters to be transferred to hospital in the Netherlands

Dutch road champion Amy Pieters has been cleared to be transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands on Thursday, her team has confirmed.

Team SD Worx has said that she will be transported by a specialist Eurocross team from Spain, to the Netherlands, via plane.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the team said that her situation is "stable" and that she is "breathing independently."

The 30 year old crashed after a collision within a national track team training ride on December 23. She lost consciousness following the fall, and was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Alicante.

Pieters underwent surgery, to relieve pressure on her brain, before being placed in an induced coma, which was later extended.

In a statement released last week, Team SD Worx said: "The doctors emphasise that extra rest at this stage gives a better chance of recovery."

Providing an update on Wednesday, Team SD Worx has confirmed that the World Madison champion is now "breathing independently and the sedation has been reduced."

The team added: "Her situation is stable but unchanged. Only when the rider wakes up can the medics get a first impression of the consequences of the fall.

Pieters, who won stage two of the Women’s Tour in 2021, has received a great deal of support from teams and riders within the peloton.

In earlier updates, Team SD Worx asked for "everyone to respect the privacy of those involved."

The team at Cycling Weekly wishes Pieters a swift and complete recovery.