Tom Pidcock already focusing on road season: 'I lack a bit in hours but I have the intensity'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider is confident despite low volume training
Fresh from winning the Cyclocross World Championships on Sunday in Fayetteville, USA, Tom Pidcock will quickly turn his attention to the road season as he prepares for the Spring Classics.
Mixing 'cross races with Ineos Grenadiers training camps over the past couple of months, Pidcock hasn't managed to build his road bike fitness as much as his teammates. However, the Briton is confident that his discipline juggling shouldn't hinder him in the new road season.
Speaking after the worlds on Sunday, Pidcock said: "I lack a bit in hours but I have the intensity," reports CyclingNews.
"It's a different way of going into the road. I'm not going to have a very long break but then kind of have a break in the middle of the year."
The Ineos Grenadiers rider stormed to victory at the Cyclocross World Championships last weekend, perfectly demonstrating his excellent form over an intense hour. Pidcock furiously shifted his pedals to build an insurmountable 30-second gap to his rivals during the race, maintaining his lead right until the finish line.
Pidcock will take a two-week rest in the intervening period between winning the 'cross worlds and his first road race of 2022, at the Volta ao Algarve from February 16-20. There is a possibility the 22-year-old will don the rainbow jersey in Belgium next Sunday though, but he acknowledged racing isn't the best idea.
He said: "I’m in Belgium next Sunday. I’m flying straight back from New York so I don’t think racing will be a good idea."
Despite planning to begin his road season with the double-header weekend at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, it seems Pidcock is unfazed by his supposed lack of preparation. After all, he just produced a hugely impressive performance last Sunday, highlighting his current level.
Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo are also in the Briton's sights, but he still seems undecided on the Ardennes Classics due to his Giro d'Italia debut in May. From there, he will take his aforementioned extended mid-season break to recover from a hectic schedule that began with 'cross races at the start of December.
Two more world championships in 2022 await Pidcock too, with the Mountain Bike World Championships in France in late August, followed by the Road World Championships in Australia in September.
-
-
Doctors focusing on pain management as Egan Bernal remains in intensive care
The Colombian cyclist collided with a bus while training
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Spanish cyclist seriously injured in hospital after being shot by a hunter
The man was cycling through a wooded area at the same time as an authorised hunt.
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: pressure of World Championships seems 'relatively tranquil' compared to Olympics
British star heads to the cyclocross World Championships as one of the outstanding favourites
By Adam Becket • Published
-
With no Van Aert or Van der Poel, who can win the cyclocross World Championships?
Tom Pidcock, Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts will be among the favourites to win in Arkansas at the end of the month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock aims for triple world championship title: 'I want to be world champion in all three, all in the same year'
The Briton told VeloNews that he will aim to win the cyclocross, mountain bike and road titles next year if the courses suit him
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
How Tom Pidcock narrowly qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The Brit very nearly missed out on his place, but took gold on his debut in the games
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Tom Pidcock says ‘I’m always better when I take control’
The Brit takes a gold medal less than two months after breaking his collarbone after he was hit by a car
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Tokyo Olympics mountain biking: Everything you need to know about the off-road events
Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, and Evie Richards amongst those fighting for medals
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Tom Pidcock was hit by driver while training, coach confirms
The Brit suffered a broken collarbone in the collision
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Tom Pidcock will return to Yorkshire to launch his own Gran Fondo this summer
Tom Pidcock will be returning to the roads of Yorkshire this summer to launch his own Gran Fondo on home roads.
By Alex Ballinger • Published