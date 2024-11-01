Tweets of the week: Demi Vollering rescues a goat, Mark Cavendish does martial arts, and Wout van Aert sings as a squirrel

It's been a particularly surreal week on social media

Demi Vollering with her hands on her head
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

If you saw a goat trapped in a well, would you jump in and save it? That was the conundrum Demi Vollering faced earlier this week when, on holiday in the Greek islands, she stumbled upon an animal in need.

Now, we all know the 27-year-old is a great bike racer, one of the best in the world. She’s also an adept florist, having worked as one for several years. But what are her animal rescue skills like? The answer, it turns out, are extraordinarily good.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1