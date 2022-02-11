Tweets of the week: Egan Bernal's massive front door, Alex Dowsett the Harry Potter truther, plus much more

If you're disappointed in the substance of this article after clicking that tantalising headline, then I'm sorry buddy, but that sounds like a 'you' problem

Egan Bernal
People love to debate the impact of social media on our world.

But without Twitter, we wouldn't know how big Egan Bernal's front door is, Alex Dowsett's devotion to the cause of keeping the Harry Potter series honest, nor be witness to extraordinary videos of amateurs managing to keep up with pros on training rides. And that was all just this week.

On the other hand, without Twitter, I wouldn't have people called @Jerry54298 popping up out of the blue telling me they wouldn't wipe their arse with the articles I publish. So there's also that.

1. If only William Hill had a market for the Tour de la Provence prologue...

2. A video to remind you there is still good left in the world

3. Jacopo Guarnieri with the best shoe game of the entire pro peloton

4. One day top cyclists will stop shilling bland merch at exorbitant prices but today is not that day

5. Never had Alex Dowsett down as a Harry Potter truther

6. And now we cross live to Peter Kennaugh

7. Mardy bike throw incoming?

8. At first glance I thought this was Julian Alaphilippe, just me?

9. You film hours of desert racing and then do this at the finish line...kind of have to respect it

10. Obviously, this is amazing news but can we just take a second to admire how enormously large Egan Bernal's front door is

We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets for you to shove done your ungrateful pie holes.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

