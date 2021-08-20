Tweets of the Week: Evie Richards, Alex Dowsett, and the 'veteran leader's jersey'

The Olympics may be done and dusted, but we still have plenty of racing to see us through the rest of the season.

The Vuelta a España is underway while we still have the excitement of the World Championships and plenty of other races still to come.

But away from the peloton, the pros have been offering their usual insights into the world of cycling on social media.

We've scoured Twitter and Instagram over the last week to bring you some of our favourite posts from the pros.

Here are our tweets of the week for Friday, August 20:

1. How do Olympians wind down? More training apparently

2. Where have we seen that rider before?

I recognise him 👀August 20, 2021

3. Every cyclists' dream?

That's it, I'm moving to Wimborne pic.twitter.com/iLNYxj2vJ2August 19, 2021

4. A radical (but sensible?) idea from Reijnen

Since all these young kids seem to be winning I hereby propose that the @UCI_cycling abandon the "young" rider leaders jersey and replace it with the "veteran" rider leaders jersey… just sayinAugust 19, 2021

5. Every rider after their first Zwift session...

Nothing about riding a stationary bike is necessary to the amenity of my life. Maybe if they had seats that weren't torture implements. I admire those of you who pedal for your pain tolerance, but you're on yr own….August 17, 2021

6. Anyone else worried about the puncture risk here?

Enquanto isso na #voltaportugal pic.twitter.com/B7TEcB2XT2August 15, 2021

7. And the award for weirdest rider interview goes to...Lotto-Soudal

🚿 #LaVuelta21 shower talks🚿In this year's @lavuelta, our guys are sharing their thoughts of racing a Grand Tour from the very inside of our team bus (but don't worry, we're not showing too much 🤣) Yesterday, @Maximvangils and @FrisonFrederik talked about the prologue. pic.twitter.com/WYPphCyZNyAugust 15, 2021

8. All respect to García for this, but I'd prefer a trained mechanic

Piękny obrazek z Katowic - Ivan Garcia Cortina z Movistaru pomaga założyć łańcuch młodemu zawodnikowi startującemu w Tour de Pologne Junior 👏🏻📸 Dawid Jodkowski pic.twitter.com/pShtZdl3eVAugust 14, 2021

9. Is there any group more positive than pro cyclists?

Morning talk with @RSinkeldamR: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUDE!! How are you feeling?"J: "One step closer to death"💃🏻August 14, 2021

10. When your coach gets a little too excited by the intervals

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.