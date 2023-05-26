Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas has a happy birthday and Elisa Balsamo gets her unicorn back

If you are very online, you might have noticed over the past week that the Jumbo-Visma Twitter account was behaving very strangely. The social media page for one of the biggest cycling teams was posting about Michel Heßmann one moment, and then about cryptocurrencies the next, in a surefire sign that something was wrong.

It came weeks after its star rider Primož Roglič also suffered from hacking, so some would suggest that the Dutch team needs to have a conversation about cyber security.

Elsewhere in the world of cycling social media, there was less hacking and more fun to be had. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has taken time away from leading the Giro d'Italia in order to post on Instagram how great a birthday he had yesterday - in pink - while his erstwhile teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart has posted from his hospital bed to thank everyone for their support.

Jens Voigt is revealed to have swum the Thames while working in London - don't check the sewage stats, Jens - and Davide Formolo has some spare tickets for a gig.

In the world of riders working hard at the Giro, Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Charlie Quarterman (Corratec-Selle Italia) have both been active on Twitter too, with both offering their opinions on the day's stages before they begin.

Also, former world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) has been reunited with a unicorn, and has also been revealed to enjoy parmesan on curry, which is... interesting.

1. Jumbo-Visma has their Twitter account back, and its riders look thrilled by the news

Hi Twitter, we're back! pic.twitter.com/C3dV6qrNUPMay 25, 2023 See more

2. Geraint Thomas turned 37 on Thursday, and also gained an advantage in the overall lead at the Giro. What a day

A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) A photo posted by on

3. He might have turned 37, but here's what would happen if 20 years suddenly got shaved off...

Happy 17th-ish birthday to current #Giro maglia rosa and #TDF winner @GeraintThomas86 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Y7o2E8RtZJMay 25, 2023 See more

4. Speaking of riders who look young, Mark Cavendish is both 38 and 10 years old

🤗#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/W4T5uDWCdwMay 24, 2023 See more

5. Meanwhile, Tao Geoghegan Hart finally got his hands on a Fossombrone shirt. Sadly for him, he's in hospital recuperating after his broken hip

A post shared by Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeogheganhart) A photo posted by on

6. Derek Gee is in the breakaway again today, but he likes to keep his fans updated when he definitely won't be

I know I’ve become an unreliable source for when I’ve said I’m going in the break, but it isn’t today that’s for sure.May 24, 2023 See more

7. Geraint Thomas had a habit of calling Remco Evenepoel "that little bastard", so this feels like fair game

That old bastard 😍 #Giro pic.twitter.com/iRgzOryAsyMay 23, 2023 See more

8. Soudal Quick-Step are down to just two riders, so it's good that the team still can attract fans for half the squad

Beautiful images at the #Giro finish in Caorle, where @IlanWilder’s parents came to support him 😃 pic.twitter.com/oUrFLAK3M5May 24, 2023 See more

9. Davide Formolo has spare Maroon 5 tickets, if anyone wants them

Cause work I have to sell two tickets for Maroon 5 live in Paris 😢 someone interested?!May 25, 2023 See more

10. Jens Voigt is 51. He swam the Thames the other day. Is this a case of "shut up stomach"?

The drive back last night @thejensie “Is the Thames clean enough to swim in?” Me “Well people do, so…” Jens at dinner “So I did it, over and back again, with one arm”“Why did you swim one-armed?”“I had to keep my phone above my head. If it’s not on Strava, it didn’t happen”May 25, 2023 See more

11. Some riders have useless skills. I think Madis Mihkels should unleash this in the peloton

Who needs police escort when you have Madis Mihkels? 🚨 #TourOfNorway pic.twitter.com/c8TA4Ys5yGMay 25, 2023 See more

12. Charlie Quarterman was not looking forward to stage 19 of the Giro, and who could blame him?

Hell no!May 26, 2023 See more

13. This is top, top work from Niccolò Bonifazio

The skills of Niccolò Bonifazio to get bottles out of the way 😮 #Giro pic.twitter.com/iO09YL31LzMay 25, 2023 See more

14. Elisa Balsamo did WHAT to her curry?!

Spilling the tea ☕️ on Barzi’s interesting food combination at dinner last night before the start of #RideLondon stage 1 😂Good luck @lizziedeignan, Lisa Klein, @L_Hanson94, @Elisa_balsamo, @EBackstedt6 & @lucinda_brand 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/1wV7JY0a9IMay 26, 2023 See more

15. Let's not be too hard on Balsamo, however, she is adorable

A post shared by Elisa Balsamo (@elisa.balsamo) A photo posted by on

16. Finally, after a big race, why not have a beer? In a shoe?