Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas has a happy birthday and Elisa Balsamo gets her unicorn back
Oh and Jumbo-Visma gets back into its Twitter account
If you are very online, you might have noticed over the past week that the Jumbo-Visma Twitter account was behaving very strangely. The social media page for one of the biggest cycling teams was posting about Michel Heßmann one moment, and then about cryptocurrencies the next, in a surefire sign that something was wrong.
It came weeks after its star rider Primož Roglič also suffered from hacking, so some would suggest that the Dutch team needs to have a conversation about cyber security.
Elsewhere in the world of cycling social media, there was less hacking and more fun to be had. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has taken time away from leading the Giro d'Italia in order to post on Instagram how great a birthday he had yesterday - in pink - while his erstwhile teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart has posted from his hospital bed to thank everyone for their support.
Jens Voigt is revealed to have swum the Thames while working in London - don't check the sewage stats, Jens - and Davide Formolo has some spare tickets for a gig.
In the world of riders working hard at the Giro, Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Charlie Quarterman (Corratec-Selle Italia) have both been active on Twitter too, with both offering their opinions on the day's stages before they begin.
Also, former world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) has been reunited with a unicorn, and has also been revealed to enjoy parmesan on curry, which is... interesting.
1. Jumbo-Visma has their Twitter account back, and its riders look thrilled by the news
Hi Twitter, we're back! pic.twitter.com/C3dV6qrNUPMay 25, 2023
2. Geraint Thomas turned 37 on Thursday, and also gained an advantage in the overall lead at the Giro. What a day
A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86)
A photo posted by on
3. He might have turned 37, but here's what would happen if 20 years suddenly got shaved off...
Happy 17th-ish birthday to current #Giro maglia rosa and #TDF winner @GeraintThomas86 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Y7o2E8RtZJMay 25, 2023
4. Speaking of riders who look young, Mark Cavendish is both 38 and 10 years old
🤗#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/W4T5uDWCdwMay 24, 2023
5. Meanwhile, Tao Geoghegan Hart finally got his hands on a Fossombrone shirt. Sadly for him, he's in hospital recuperating after his broken hip
A post shared by Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeogheganhart)
A photo posted by on
6. Derek Gee is in the breakaway again today, but he likes to keep his fans updated when he definitely won't be
I know I’ve become an unreliable source for when I’ve said I’m going in the break, but it isn’t today that’s for sure.May 24, 2023
7. Geraint Thomas had a habit of calling Remco Evenepoel "that little bastard", so this feels like fair game
That old bastard 😍 #Giro pic.twitter.com/iRgzOryAsyMay 23, 2023
8. Soudal Quick-Step are down to just two riders, so it's good that the team still can attract fans for half the squad
Beautiful images at the #Giro finish in Caorle, where @IlanWilder’s parents came to support him 😃 pic.twitter.com/oUrFLAK3M5May 24, 2023
9. Davide Formolo has spare Maroon 5 tickets, if anyone wants them
Cause work I have to sell two tickets for Maroon 5 live in Paris 😢 someone interested?!May 25, 2023
10. Jens Voigt is 51. He swam the Thames the other day. Is this a case of "shut up stomach"?
The drive back last night @thejensie “Is the Thames clean enough to swim in?” Me “Well people do, so…” Jens at dinner “So I did it, over and back again, with one arm”“Why did you swim one-armed?”“I had to keep my phone above my head. If it’s not on Strava, it didn’t happen”May 25, 2023
11. Some riders have useless skills. I think Madis Mihkels should unleash this in the peloton
Who needs police escort when you have Madis Mihkels? 🚨 #TourOfNorway pic.twitter.com/c8TA4Ys5yGMay 25, 2023
12. Charlie Quarterman was not looking forward to stage 19 of the Giro, and who could blame him?
Hell no!May 26, 2023
13. This is top, top work from Niccolò Bonifazio
The skills of Niccolò Bonifazio to get bottles out of the way 😮 #Giro pic.twitter.com/iO09YL31LzMay 25, 2023
14. Elisa Balsamo did WHAT to her curry?!
Spilling the tea ☕️ on Barzi’s interesting food combination at dinner last night before the start of #RideLondon stage 1 😂Good luck @lizziedeignan, Lisa Klein, @L_Hanson94, @Elisa_balsamo, @EBackstedt6 & @lucinda_brand 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/1wV7JY0a9IMay 26, 2023
15. Let's not be too hard on Balsamo, however, she is adorable
A post shared by Elisa Balsamo (@elisa.balsamo)
A photo posted by on
16. Finally, after a big race, why not have a beer? In a shoe?
German team 🤝 German beerSome very well deserved refreshment for @sandyAD98 after that performance 👏🍻#LTLT23 pic.twitter.com/Yn7nS0CaH0May 25, 2023
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Jelenew Glider Short Sleeve Pro Jersey review - so luxurious, it’s no surprise the designer used to work for Chanel
Super comfortable - provides the best figure-hugging fit out of all the jerseys I’ve ever tested
By Anna Marie Abram • Published
-
Strong winds end Matt Page's North Coast 500 attempt while up on Mark Beaumont's sub-29 hour record
The Welshman was 21 hours into the 500-mile attempt when he climbed off on Monday evening
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the Giro d'Italia second week: Lance Armstrong and Jonathan Vaughters decide to have it out on Twitter
What started as Vaughters of EF Education-EasyPost teasing Thibaut Pinot ended with him duelling with Armstrong on social media
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Van Aert goes out stealing KOMs in Scotland, AI loves pineapple on pizza and David Byrne cycles to the Met Gala
Scottish cyclists watch out! Wout's out and about stealing your Strava accolades
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
21 things you didn't know about Geraint Thomas
Rugby over football, Eminem, podcasts – oh, and some cycling stuff
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar the gangster, Remco Evenepoel feasts and Demi Vollering cries
Tom Pidcock's dog loves a lick, and hey, aren't those two normal looking men vaguely famous?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: AI Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar on draught, and Alison Jackson is back
Also, who subscribes to Twitter Blue? And Trek-Segafredo digitally age their ridersx
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Alison Jackson's joy, sock thief strikes at Itzulia, and Pogačar reveals UAE's secret
Paris-Roubaix always brings the best content out of teams, and this year was no disappointment
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cobbles, barbecues, and what on earth is curry ketchup?
Strap in for our pre-Paris-Roubaix round-up of social media's finest
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Mikel Landa becomes a meme and how small a couch is too small?
Marlen Reusser gets political and Megan Jastrab is delighted to make an echelon, in our social media roundup
By Adam Becket • Published