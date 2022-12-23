Tweets of the week: Ineos Grenadiers' three wise men, team jersey déjà vu and World Cup celebrations by bike

Here's our social media round-up, featuring a cycling all-star nativity

It's two more sleeps 'til Christmas, and the cycling world is getting into the festive spirit. 

This week, Ineos Grenadiers staged their own nativity at their team camp in eastern Spain. It's uncertain whose idea it was, but I'm sure Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe were the masterminds. 

The two Welshmen joined forces with British road champion Ben Swift, swapping their helmets for paper crowns and declaring themselves the "three wisest men". 

Who was the Virgin Mary? You might ask. Well, that role fell to four-time cross-country mountain bike world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. The Frenchwoman, the team's first female rider, wore a dressing gown and slippers, draped a tablecloth over her head and walked through the hotel lobby trailing the newly instated Wise Men. It looked quite the scene.  

Elsewhere, it's been a bad week for G's Twitter namesake, and a fiery new kit design has left some with a feeling of déjà vu. 

1. A team camp in Bethlehem

2. Happy Birthday, Axel Zingle. Sorry they made you pose like that

3. I knew I'd seen that design before somewhere

4. So did Bahrain Victorious, it seems 

5. It's a chilly time of year, best hold on to that natural layer of warmth

6. There's a bike made of pebbles in this picture and it's still not the weirdest thing

7. Even in his retirement, 42-year-old Alejandro Valverde is putting youngsters to the sword

8. Geraint Thomas is riding the Giro d'Italia next season and doesn't his namesake know it

9. In fact, it's been a tiring week of Twitter notifications for 'not a cyclist' @geraintthomas (opens in new tab)

10. Is there anything Demi Vollering can't do? 

11. A bike saddle is always the best seat in the house

12. From World Cup winner to WorldTour sprinter, Lionel Messi might be set for a career change

