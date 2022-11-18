Tweets of the Week: Roglič models some impressive new facial furniture, Tadej parties in Colombia and Laurens De Plus shares his best dad joke

We share the weird and the wonderful from cycling social media before Twitter implodes thanks to Elon

Tadej Pogačar
Tadej ain't impressed with De Plus' humour
Tom Thewlis
It’s safe to say that it has been a funny and eventful few weeks on social media, not just for the world of cycling or sport in general. 

With a billionaire and his ego taking over Twitter, the wonderful world of the cycling twitter verse may soon be no more. 

Although a plethora of professional riders didn’t let the doom and gloom stop them from partying like a boss and cracking dad jokes like there was no tomorrow. 

As well as Laurens De Plus’ shocking sense of humour, a certain Slovenian superstar on Jumbo-Visma was modelling some questionable facial furniture at a charity event and Cristiano Ronaldo ended his unhappiness at Manchester United with a sudden and unexpected switch in profession to pro bike racing. 

So here it is without further ado, the best there’s been of cycling social media in the past few days.

1. SIMON GESCHKE ROCKS OUT 

2. CICCONE GETS SOME HOT NEW WHEELS

3. INFLATABLE SNAILS KNOW HOW TO PARTY

4. LIZ TRUSS U-TURNS IN A BIKE THEMED CAFE

5. TADEJ GETS DOWN TO PARTAAAY IN SOUTH AMERICA... COMPLETE WITH COWBOY HAT

6. LAURENS DE PLUS AND HIS SHOCKING DAD JOKES

7. RONALDO JUMPS SHIP TO CYCLING FOR A CERTAIN BELGIAN TEAM

8. PRIMOZ SHOWS OFF A QUESTIONABLE NEW MO

9. BINI PULLS THE BOTTLE TOP AS TWITTER GETS SET TO BLOW

10. BABY ON THE WAY IN CASA VAN DEN BROEK

11. GERAINT PLANS HIS NEXT MOVE WITH A QUICK SOCIAL MEDIA POLL

