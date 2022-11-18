Tweets of the Week: Roglič models some impressive new facial furniture, Tadej parties in Colombia and Laurens De Plus shares his best dad joke

It’s safe to say that it has been a funny and eventful few weeks on social media, not just for the world of cycling or sport in general.

With a billionaire and his ego taking over Twitter, the wonderful world of the cycling twitter verse may soon be no more.

Although a plethora of professional riders didn’t let the doom and gloom stop them from partying like a boss and cracking dad jokes like there was no tomorrow.

As well as Laurens De Plus’ shocking sense of humour, a certain Slovenian superstar on Jumbo-Visma was modelling some questionable facial furniture at a charity event and Cristiano Ronaldo ended his unhappiness at Manchester United with a sudden and unexpected switch in profession to pro bike racing.

So here it is without further ado, the best there’s been of cycling social media in the past few days.

1. SIMON GESCHKE ROCKS OUT

What a day! pic.twitter.com/Mz0L9mvkz6November 5, 2022 See more

2. CICCONE GETS SOME HOT NEW WHEELS

A post shared by Trek-Segafredo (@treksegafredo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

3. INFLATABLE SNAILS KNOW HOW TO PARTY

fell off my bike dressed as an inflatable snail last night and i LOVED it pic.twitter.com/7NoYLFGI8gNovember 6, 2022 See more

4. LIZ TRUSS U-TURNS IN A BIKE THEMED CAFE

Why did Liz Truss make random and outrageous knee jerk decisions as PM, and then keep changing her mind? Because, it turns out, she is controlled by the light switch in the toilet of @1ookmumnohands pic.twitter.com/Auy9FeigMjNovember 8, 2022 See more

5. TADEJ GETS DOWN TO PARTAAAY IN SOUTH AMERICA... COMPLETE WITH COWBOY HAT

Tadej Pogacar se régale en Colombie P1 pic.twitter.com/WmQtNQ4IzHNovember 9, 2022 See more

6. LAURENS DE PLUS AND HIS SHOCKING DAD JOKES

A couple of cows were smoking weed and playing poker. The steaks were high.November 9, 2022 See more

7. RONALDO JUMPS SHIP TO CYCLING FOR A CERTAIN BELGIAN TEAM

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I want to revive my career. I have decided to join Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux."#Parody pic.twitter.com/Ad7UF8qsQQNovember 14, 2022 See more

8. PRIMOZ SHOWS OFF A QUESTIONABLE NEW MO

Roglič at the charity gala evening of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia tonight. I want that goatee back ! 😅🫣😉🐐Looking cool as ever though👍🤩.https://t.co/HZrBQITEzK pic.twitter.com/MfYUwniN1xNovember 15, 2022 See more

9. BINI PULLS THE BOTTLE TOP AS TWITTER GETS SET TO BLOW

We will survive this. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/vIITGYWa2ZNovember 18, 2022 See more

10. BABY ON THE WAY IN CASA VAN DEN BROEK

A post shared by Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (@chantalvandenbroekblaak) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

11. GERAINT PLANS HIS NEXT MOVE WITH A QUICK SOCIAL MEDIA POLL