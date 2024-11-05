USA Cycling to host Esports National Championships on February 1, 2025 - here's how to qualify

Echelon Racing's pre-championship race series offers key prep for competitors and a $10,000 prize purse

USA Cycling 2022 eSports National Championships
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

USA Cycling today announced its 2025 Esports National Championships will take place on February 1, 2025, on the MyWhoosh virtual racing platform.

In the lead-up to the championship, USA Cycling is partnering with Echelon Racing Promotions to organize a five-race series to prepare the racers.

