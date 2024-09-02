Van Rysel TT bike goes on sale at budget price in limited stock

£6,000 machine is 'one of the fastest time trial bikes in its category', according to Decathlon

Van Rysel&#039;s XCR bike in black
(Image credit: Decathlon)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Products

Van Rysel's time trial bike, the XCR, is now available to buy through the Decathlon website, but only with very limited stock.

The full-carbon frame bike is on sale for the comparatively affordable price of €7,500 on the brand's French site, and £6,000 in the UK, where it is listed as out of stock across all sizes. It is only currently available to French customers in a medium size frame. 

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

