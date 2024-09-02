Van Rysel TT bike goes on sale at budget price in limited stock
£6,000 machine is 'one of the fastest time trial bikes in its category', according to Decathlon
Van Rysel's time trial bike, the XCR, is now available to buy through the Decathlon website, but only with very limited stock.
The full-carbon frame bike is on sale for the comparatively affordable price of €7,500 on the brand's French site, and £6,000 in the UK, where it is listed as out of stock across all sizes. It is only currently available to French customers in a medium size frame.
The XCR was created by Van Rysel, retail giant Decathlon's in-house bike brand, alongside the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale WorldTour team. It comes with wheels by Swiss Side, who lent their aerodynamic expertise to the development process.
"Each line was carefully designed to offer the least possible resistance to movement, making it one of the fastest time trial bikes in its category," Decathlon's website reads.
The listing for the bike is named the 'XCR UCI' as the model was created specifically to comply with the governing body's regulations. "It responds to the demands of cycling's highest level," Decathlon says. "Decathlon AG2R Team and Van Rysel Roubaix use the XCR in the biggest races in the world, like the Tour de France."
The bike comes fitted with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, Jet One bar extensions by Deda, and is tubeless ready with Michelin Power Cup tyres.
At £6,000, it is one of the cheapest premium time trial bikes on the market. The equivalent Cervélo P5 costs around £9,000, Trek's Speed Concept SLR 7 comes in at £9,275 with a mostly Ultegra Di2 groupset (powered by Dura-Ace shifters).
The XCR's commercial release follows that of Van Rysel's much anticipated RCR Pro road offering, which was slated to "turn the market upside down", and sold out on preorder within minutes in April.
Like the XCR, the RCR Pro is considered one of the best value top-end bikes in the world, with the team-issue version carrying a £9,000 price tag.
"You can buy it – the same frame, the same components, the same wheels. This is what we consider a fair price for people to enjoy the thrill of speed," Yann Le Fraillec, Van Rysel's chief product officer, told Cycling Weekly of the RCR Pro.
Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale riders were also spotted at this year's Tour de France using an unreleased aero bike, the FCR. This model is not currently available on the retailer's website.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
