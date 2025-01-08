Visma-Lease a Bike are producing their own kit under Yellow B logo

Dutch team’s deal with Agu ended in December after brand experienced financial difficulty

Simon Yates in Visma-Lease a Bike kit
Simon Yates was one of several signings made by Visma-Lease a Bike during the winter
(Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike are producing their own kit for the new season under their own Yellow B label after their partnership with Agu ended on 31 December.

The Dutch WorldTour team revealed on New Year’s Day that their kit design would remain unchanged for the new campaign, although Agu are no longer producing it. A press release issued by the team dropped a subtle mention of the Yellow B label into the discussion but did not confirm that they had taken kit production into their own hands.

