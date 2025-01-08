Visma-Lease a Bike are producing their own kit under Yellow B logo

Visma-Lease a Bike are producing their own kit for the new season under their own Yellow B label after their partnership with Agu ended on 31 December.

The Dutch WorldTour team revealed on New Year’s Day that their kit design would remain unchanged for the new campaign, although Agu are no longer producing it. A press release issued by the team dropped a subtle mention of the Yellow B label into the discussion but did not confirm that they had taken kit production into their own hands.

Cyclingnews first highlighted that the Dutch squad appeared to be producing their own design themselves. A spokesperson for Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed to Cycling Weekly on Wednesday that the team had in fact now decided to manufacture the kit in-house.

"We have taken the production of our kit in our own hands, which is also visible by the Yellow B. logo on the kit," they said.

Picnic Post NL were the last WorldTour team to produce their own clothing brand. The team previously switched from Craft clothing to its own product, branded with the Keep Challenging team slogan. The kit was initially produced for Picnic Post NL by Bioracer before it later changed to Nalini.

Visma-Lease a Bike did to comment when asked by Cycling Weekly if another brand was still producing the kit on their behalf.

It was reported that Agu were experiencing serious financial difficulties last year by Wielerflits. It is understood that the relationship between the brand and Visma-Lease a Bike ended by mutual agreement.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In August Agu issued a statement which explained their current situation.

"In recent months, AGU has focused fully on restoring healthy business operations," the statement read. "Thanks to the support and cooperation of all parties involved, the company has managed to turn the result around positively in the past period. AGU has successfully completed a WHOA procedure from December 2023, subject to financing."

It continued: "Unfortunately, it became apparent last week that the financing conditions could not be met. As a result, AGU was forced to apply for a moratorium on payments. In close consultation with the administrators, we are currently investigating whether the WHOA agreement can still be realised.

"AGU is an iconic name in the bicycle industry, the company has a rich history and strong brand value. AGU hopes to find a new owner/financier in the short term who can guarantee the continuation of this heritage. The business activities will continue until further notice."

Visma-Lease a Bike have signed several new riders ahead of the new season for both the men’s and women’s squads. Simon Yates joined the men’s team from Jayco-AIUla as well as Victor Campenaerts from Lotto. Yates said he took a pay cut in order to join his new team.

The team also captured the signature of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot from Ineos Grenadiers. The Frenchwoman will lead the team’s road ambitions alongside Marianne Vos.