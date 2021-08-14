Vuelta a España 2021 stage one time trial start times
The start times for the opening stage of the 2021 Spanish Grand Tour
By Jonny Long
The 2021 Vuelta a España kicks off with a 7.1km-long individual time trial in Burgos.
The flat course will give us the first time gaps in the general classification, the likes of Primož Roglič, who recently won time trial gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will be one of the favourites to take the stage and first red jersey as he looks to win his third Spanish Grand Tour title in a row.
The first rider off the start ramp is Burgos BH's Pelayo Sanchez at 17.44 Spanish time (subtract an hour for British Summer Time) and the last off is Roglič at 20.47.
Below are selected rider start times followed by all rider start times for the opening race against the clock.
SELECTED RIDER START TIMES FOR THE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2021 STAGE 1 TIME TRIAL (ALL SPANISH LOCAL TIME - MINUS ONE HOUR FOR BST)
18:05:00 - Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
18:17:00 - Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
20:00:00 - Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
20:22:00 - Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
20:23:00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
20:33:00 - Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
20:37:00 - Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
20:38:00 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
20:39:00 - Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
20:45:00 - Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team
20:46:00 - Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
20:47:00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
ALL START TIMES FOR THE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2021 STAGE 1 TIME TRIAL
17:44:00 - Pelayo Sanchez (Esp) Burgos-BH
17:45:00 - Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
17:46:00 - Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
17:47:00 - Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17:48:00 - Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17:49:00 - Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
17:50:00 - Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team BikeExchange
17:51:00 - Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
17:52:00 - Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
17:53:00 - Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
17:54:00 - Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
17:55:00 - Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
17:56:00 - Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
17:57:00 - Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
17:58:00 - Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
17:59:00 - Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18:00:00 - Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
18:01:00 - Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
18:02:00 - Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
18:03:00 - Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18:04:00 - Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Movistar Team
18:05:00 - Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
18:06:00 - Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
18:07:00 - Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos-BH
18:08:00 - Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
18:09:00 - Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
18:10:00 - Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18:11:00 - Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18:12:00 - Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
18:13:00 - Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
18:14:00 - Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
18:15:00 - Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
18:16:00 - Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
18:17:00 - Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
18:18:00 - Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
18:19:00 - Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
18:20:00 - Fernando Barceló Aragon (Esp) Cofidis
18:21:00 - Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
18:22:00 - Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18:23:00 - Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18:24:00 - Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
18:25:00 - Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
18:26:00 - Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18:27:00 - Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team
18:28:00 - Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
18:29:00 - Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
18:30:00 - Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Burgos-BH
18:31:00 - Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
18:32:00 - Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
18:33:00 - Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18:34:00 - Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18:35:00 - Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
18:36:00 - Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
18:37:00 - Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18:38:00 - Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
18:39:00 - Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18:40:00 - Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
18:41:00 - Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
18:42:00 - Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
18:43:00 - José Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
18:44:00 - Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
18:45:00 - Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18:46:00 - Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
18:47:00 - Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
18:48:00 - Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
18:49:00 - Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18:50:00 - José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
18:51:00 - Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
18:52:00 - Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
18:53:00 - Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH
18:54:00 - Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
18:55:00 - Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
18:56:00 - Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18:57:00 - Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18:58:00 - Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
18:59:00 - Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
19:00:00 - Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19:01:00 - Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
19:02:00 - Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19:03:00 - Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
19:04:00 - Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
19:05:00 - Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
19:06:00 - Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
19:07:00 - Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
19:08:00 - Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19:09:00 - Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
19:10:00 - Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious
19:11:00 - Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
19:12:00 - Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19:13:00 - Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
19:14:00 - Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
19:15:00 - Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
19:16:00 - Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH
19:17:00 - Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
19:18:00 - Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19:19:00 - Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19:20:00 - Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
19:21:00 - Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
19:22:00 - Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
19:23:00 - Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19:24:00 - Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
19:25:00 - Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19:26:00 - Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHah
19:27:00 - Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
19:28:00 - Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
19:29:00 - Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
19:30:00 - Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
19:31:00 - Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19:32:00 - Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
19:33:00 - Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
19:34:00 - Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
19:35:00 - James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19:36:00 - Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
19:37:00 - Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
19:38:00 - Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
19:39:00 - Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-BH
19:40:00 - Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
19:41:00 - Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19:42:00 - Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19:43:00 - Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
19:44:00 - Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
19:45:00 - Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
19:46:00 - Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
19:47:00 - Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
19:48:00 - Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
19:49:00 - Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
19:50:00 - James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
19:51:00 - Ion Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
19:52:00 - Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
19:53:00 - Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
19:54:00 - Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19:55:00 - Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
19:56:00 - Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
19:57:00 - Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
19:58:00 - Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19:59:00 - Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
20:00:00 - Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
20:01:00 - Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
20:02:00 - Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
20:03:00 - Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
20:04:00 - Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
20:05:00 - Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20:06:00 - Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20:07:00 - Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
20:08:00 - Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
20:09:00 - Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20:10:00 - Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
20:11:00 - Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
20:12:00 - Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
20:13:00 - Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
20:14:00 - Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech
20:15:00 - Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
20:16:00 - Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
20:17:00 - Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20:18:00 - Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20:19:00 - Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
20:20:00 - Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
20:21:00 - Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20:22:00 - Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
20:23:00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
20:24:00 - Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
20:25:00 - Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Burgos-BH
20:26:00 - Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
20:27:00 - Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
20:28:00 - Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20:29:00 - Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20:30:00 - Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
20:31:00 - Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
20:32:00 - Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
20:33:00 - Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
20:34:00 - Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
20:35:00 - Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
20:36:00 - Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
20:37:00 - Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
20:38:00 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
20:39:00 - Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
20:40:00 - Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20:41:00 - Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
20:42:00 - Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
20:43:00 - David de la Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
20:44:00 - Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20:45:00 - Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team
20:46:00 - Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
20:47:00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
