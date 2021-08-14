Vuelta a España 2021 stage one time trial start times

The 2021 Vuelta a España kicks off with a 7.1km-long individual time trial in Burgos.

The flat course will give us the first time gaps in the general classification, the likes of Primož Roglič, who recently won time trial gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will be one of the favourites to take the stage and first red jersey as he looks to win his third Spanish Grand Tour title in a row.

The first rider off the start ramp is Burgos BH's Pelayo Sanchez at 17.44 Spanish time (subtract an hour for British Summer Time) and the last off is Roglič at 20.47.

Below are selected rider start times followed by all rider start times for the opening race against the clock.

SELECTED RIDER START TIMES FOR THE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2021 STAGE 1 TIME TRIAL (ALL SPANISH LOCAL TIME - MINUS ONE HOUR FOR BST)

18:05:00 - Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

18:17:00 - Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash

20:00:00 - Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

20:22:00 - Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team

20:23:00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

20:33:00 - Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM

20:37:00 - Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech

20:38:00 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

20:39:00 - Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo

20:45:00 - Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

20:46:00 - Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

20:47:00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

ALL START TIMES FOR THE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2021 STAGE 1 TIME TRIAL

17:44:00 - Pelayo Sanchez (Esp) Burgos-BH

17:45:00 - Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix

17:46:00 - Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

17:47:00 - Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

17:48:00 - Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal

17:49:00 - Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

17:50:00 - Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team BikeExchange

17:51:00 - Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ

17:52:00 - Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM

17:53:00 - Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

17:54:00 - Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash

17:55:00 - Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation

17:56:00 - Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

17:57:00 - Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis

17:58:00 - Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo

17:59:00 - Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

18:00:00 - Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

18:01:00 - Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

18:02:00 - Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

18:03:00 - Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep

18:04:00 - Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Movistar Team

18:05:00 - Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

18:06:00 - Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

18:07:00 - Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos-BH

18:08:00 - Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

18:09:00 - Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

18:10:00 - Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

18:11:00 - Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal

18:12:00 - Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team

18:13:00 - Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange

18:14:00 - Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ

18:15:00 - Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM

18:16:00 - Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo

18:17:00 - Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash

18:18:00 - Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation

18:19:00 - Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

18:20:00 - Fernando Barceló Aragon (Esp) Cofidis

18:21:00 - Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo

18:22:00 - Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

18:23:00 - Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

18:24:00 - Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

18:25:00 - Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

18:26:00 - Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

18:27:00 - Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team

18:28:00 - Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

18:29:00 - Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

18:30:00 - Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Burgos-BH

18:31:00 - Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

18:32:00 - Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

18:33:00 - Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

18:34:00 - Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal

18:35:00 - Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

18:36:00 - Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange

18:37:00 - Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

18:38:00 - Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM

18:39:00 - Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

18:40:00 - Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash

18:41:00 - Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation

18:42:00 - Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

18:43:00 - José Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

18:44:00 - Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo

18:45:00 - Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

18:46:00 - Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe

18:47:00 - Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

18:48:00 - Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates

18:49:00 - Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

18:50:00 - José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team

18:51:00 - Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

18:52:00 - Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

18:53:00 - Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Burgos-BH

18:54:00 - Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix

18:55:00 - Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

18:56:00 - Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

18:57:00 - Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

18:58:00 - Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

18:59:00 - Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange

19:00:00 - Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

19:01:00 - Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM

19:02:00 - Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

19:03:00 - Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash

19:04:00 - Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation

19:05:00 - Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

19:06:00 - Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis

19:07:00 - Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo

19:08:00 - Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

19:09:00 - Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe

19:10:00 - Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious

19:11:00 - Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates

19:12:00 - Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep

19:13:00 - Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team

19:14:00 - Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

19:15:00 - Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

19:16:00 - Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH

19:17:00 - Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

19:18:00 - Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

19:19:00 - Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

19:20:00 - Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal

19:21:00 - Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

19:22:00 - Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange

19:23:00 - Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

19:24:00 - Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM

19:25:00 - Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

19:26:00 - Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHah

19:27:00 - Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation

19:28:00 - Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech

19:29:00 - Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis

19:30:00 - Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo

19:31:00 - Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

19:32:00 - Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

19:33:00 - Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

19:34:00 - Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates

19:35:00 - James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep

19:36:00 - Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

19:37:00 - Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers

19:38:00 - Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

19:39:00 - Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-BH

19:40:00 - Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix

19:41:00 - Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

19:42:00 - Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

19:43:00 - Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal

19:44:00 - Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

19:45:00 - Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange

19:46:00 - Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

19:47:00 - Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM

19:48:00 - Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo

19:49:00 - Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash

19:50:00 - James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation

19:51:00 - Ion Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

19:52:00 - Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

19:53:00 - Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo

19:54:00 - Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

19:55:00 - Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

19:56:00 - Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

19:57:00 - Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates

19:58:00 - Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

19:59:00 - Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team

20:00:00 - Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

20:01:00 - Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma

20:02:00 - Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH

20:03:00 - Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

20:04:00 - Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

20:05:00 - Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

20:06:00 - Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

20:07:00 - Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

20:08:00 - Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange

20:09:00 - Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

20:10:00 - Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM

20:11:00 - Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

20:12:00 - Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash

20:13:00 - Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation

20:14:00 - Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech

20:15:00 - Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

20:16:00 - Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo

20:17:00 - Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

20:18:00 - Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

20:19:00 - Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious

20:20:00 - Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

20:21:00 - Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep

20:22:00 - Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team

20:23:00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

20:24:00 - Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

20:25:00 - Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Burgos-BH

20:26:00 - Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix

20:27:00 - Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

20:28:00 - Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

20:29:00 - Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal

20:30:00 - Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

20:31:00 - Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange

20:32:00 - Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ

20:33:00 - Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM

20:34:00 - Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

20:35:00 - Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash

20:36:00 - Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation

20:37:00 - Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech

20:38:00 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

20:39:00 - Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo

20:40:00 - Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

20:41:00 - Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

20:42:00 - Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

20:43:00 - David de la Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

20:44:00 - Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep

20:45:00 - Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

20:46:00 - Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

20:47:00 - Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma