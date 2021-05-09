Who’s out of the Giro d’Italia 2021?
We have the first retirement of the race after just one stage
The first Grand Tour of the year is underway as the 2021 Giro d’Italia departed from Turin - here's all the riders who have abandoned the race so far.
As the race kicked off with a short, sharp time trial dominated by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), we saw the first signs of who is looking strong.
This year’s race is likely to be a fascinating general classification battle, as Egan Bernal (Ineos), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and Simon Yates all head into the Giro as favourites.
But with 21 stages and 3,400km to overcome before the finish in Milan, not all of the riders who started in Turin will complete this year’s Giro.
As the TT stage came to a close, there were no crashes or incidents resulting in a DNF, with all riders finishing the course and being scheduled to start the following day.
However, after the day’s racing was done one rider was involved in an incident that has taken him out of the race.
Israel Start-Up Nation rider Krists Neilands, who had finished 105th on the stage, 55 seconds down on the winner, crashed while he was riding from the stage finish in Turin back to his team hotel.
The Latvian was then taken to hospital and X-rays revealed he had suffered a broken right collarbone in the fall, which resulted in him missing the start of stage two and retiring from the race.
>>> Giro d’Italia 2021 route: Tough gravel stage, Monte Zoncolan summit finish and final time trial in Milan for 104th edition
Neilands was the first rider to retire from the race - a blow to ISN leader Dan Martin who is looking at the general classification and is filled with confidence.
As stage two, the first road stage of the race, entered the mid-way point there had been no further retirements, as the peloton look towards an impending sprint finish in Novara.
Who’s out of the Giro d’Italia 2021?
Stage one - none
Stage two - Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation) DNS, broken collarbone
-
-
Sam Bennett likely to leave Deceuninck - Quick-Step
Team boss Patrick Lefevere has said he doesn’t have the budget to keep the sprinting star
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Philosophy with Peter Sagan: 'If there's money on the floor you pick it up, it's the same with victories'
Talks over where he will race next season and any pressure to win simply wash over the three-time world champion as he begins the Italian Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Sam Bennett likely to leave Deceuninck - Quick-Step
Team boss Patrick Lefevere has said he doesn’t have the budget to keep the sprinting star
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Philosophy with Peter Sagan: 'If there's money on the floor you pick it up, it's the same with victories'
Talks over where he will race next season and any pressure to win simply wash over the three-time world champion as he begins the Italian Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert recovering from appendicitis, preparations continue for Tour de France and Olympics
Wout van Aert revealed he's recovering from appendicitis as he continues to prepare for the upcoming Tour de France and Olympics Games
By Jonny Long •
-
Israel Start-Up Nation rider breaks collarbone riding back to hotel after Giro d'Italia time trial
Israel Start-Up Nation's Krists Neilands crashed and broke his collarbone while riding back to his hotel after the opening time trial of the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Britain's Alice Barnes 'relieved' to take long-awaited victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
The British champion sprinted to the win on the third stage of the Spanish race
By Richard Windsor •
-
Ethan Hayter holds on to Volta ao Algarve lead as Kasper Asgreen wins stage four time trial
The British rider remained in the overall lead despite crashing on the 20km time trial
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
'I just wanted to enjoy it and feel the pain again': Remco Evenepoel impresses in Giro d'Italia time trial after eight-month layoff
The Belgian finished seventh among a strong field in his first race back from injury
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage one of the Giro d'Italia 2021
It was a repeat of 2020 on the stage one time trial of the Giro d'Italia
By Stephen Puddicombe •