The first Grand Tour of the year is underway as the 2021 Giro d’Italia departed from Turin - here's all the riders who have abandoned the race so far.

As the race kicked off with a short, sharp time trial dominated by Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), we saw the first signs of who is looking strong.

This year’s race is likely to be a fascinating general classification battle, as Egan Bernal (Ineos), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and Simon Yates all head into the Giro as favourites.

But with 21 stages and 3,400km to overcome before the finish in Milan, not all of the riders who started in Turin will complete this year’s Giro.

As the TT stage came to a close, there were no crashes or incidents resulting in a DNF, with all riders finishing the course and being scheduled to start the following day.

However, after the day’s racing was done one rider was involved in an incident that has taken him out of the race.

Israel Start-Up Nation rider Krists Neilands, who had finished 105th on the stage, 55 seconds down on the winner, crashed while he was riding from the stage finish in Turin back to his team hotel.

The Latvian was then taken to hospital and X-rays revealed he had suffered a broken right collarbone in the fall, which resulted in him missing the start of stage two and retiring from the race.

>>> Giro d’Italia 2021 route: Tough gravel stage, Monte Zoncolan summit finish and final time trial in Milan for 104th edition

Neilands was the first rider to retire from the race - a blow to ISN leader Dan Martin who is looking at the general classification and is filled with confidence.

As stage two, the first road stage of the race, entered the mid-way point there had been no further retirements, as the peloton look towards an impending sprint finish in Novara.

Who’s out of the Giro d’Italia 2021?

Stage one - none

Stage two - Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation) DNS, broken collarbone