Why is RideLondon not happening in 2025?
All partners insist they are still interested in bringing the event back, so maybe it really is just a "hiatus"
In case you had missed the news on Wednesday, the UK's biggest cycling sportive, RideLondon, will not happen in 2025. It will mark the first time that the mass-participation bike ride will skip a year - apart from during the pandemic - since its inception in 2013.
One might think, given that it has seemed highly successful in the years it has run, with thousands of participants this year, that there was something else behind the official reason given - that this was a "pause" in order to reform. After all, why would you stop something from running if everything was going well?
The cancellation of the 2025 event has occurred amid other pressures on cycling in the UK, whether that is the general anti-cyclist noise in the UK media, the removal of other cycling events from the calendar, and cycling rates dropping to pre-pandemic levels to give just three examples. Given RideLondon is one of most public displays of cycling in the UK, perhaps it is no surprise that it has become the target for criticism; Tony Blackburn, veteran DJ and author of Poptastic!: My Life in Radio, even suggested a closed-road car event should happen instead. This year, a cyclist taking part in RideLondon suffered serious spinal injuries after being hit by a car driver in Essex, according to police. Councils are under huge financial pressure, before the anti-cycling brigade begin to criticise them for closing roads for cycling. It would not be a surprise were this the issue.
However, having spoken to the three stakeholders involved in the event, London Marathon Events, Essex County Council, and Transport for London, officially, there is no ulterior motive behind the hiatus. It is still a puzzle why it is not taking place - if the London Marathon were to be cancelled for a year, there would be much more debate - but on the record, there appears to be no issue here.
Asked if RideLondon had been paused because of a failure to find a local government partner, a spokesperson denied this.
"We feel the time is right to take a pause and bring all stakeholders together to work on a new concept for RideLondon," they said. "We have now held ten hugely successful editions of the event and inspired more than 300,000 people to get back on a bike or cycle more often. The event has also raised an incredible total of more than £85 million for charity. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and that pause enabled us to put in place many changes and improvements to the event, including the partnership with Essex County Council. A hiatus in 2025 enables us to reimagine the event for future years.
"We have an agreement with Essex County Council for the event to take place in Essex until 2026. They are keen for the event to return to the county in 2026 and we will be working closely with them to develop our future plans for the event."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A spokesperson for Essex CC reiterated this: "RideLondon and Essex County Council have a three year agreement for the event to take place in Essex until 2026. We are keen for the event to return to Essex in 2026."
Meanwhile, TfL merely directed us towards the statement from London's cycling and walking commissioner, Will Norman, from Wednesday: "It’s a fantastic event to celebrate cycling that brings together cyclists of all levels, from beginners to professional athletes," he said. "I am committed to working with all partners to bring back this hugely popular event in the future.‘’
Officially, then, no mystery. It really is just a hiatus. We will be watching closely to see if it does return in 2026, as we all hope for. RideLondon isn't happening in order to "reimagine" it for the future.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar appears to set a 415-watt FTP on six-hour-plus Worlds prep ride
The Tour de France winner is looking harder than ever to beat in Zurich
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe aiming to fight 'until the end' as Quick-Step career winds down
Former two-time World Champion will leave home of ten years at end of the season
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
RideLondon cancelled for 2025, organisers hope to return with new format
The mass-participation cycling event held its 10th edition in 2024. Full refunds have been offered for entrants
By Adam Becket Published
-
Cyclist suffers spinal injuries after being hit by car driver at RideLondon
Essex Police are calling for information on the incident, during the event which takes place on closed roads
By Adam Becket Published
-
No speed limit at RideLondon after all, but participants reminded it is not a race
22mph safety car speed was sent out in error
By Adam Becket Published
-
Slow down for Essex: safety car to impose 22mph speed limit on RideLondon
Riders not allowed to pass front car during event
By Adam Becket Published
-
The only way is Essex: Everything you need to know about the new RideLondon route
Tens of thousands of riders will once again line-up in central London to head out on closed roads as RideLondon, the UK’s biggest sportive, returns on May 29 with an entirely new route
By Simon Richardson Published
-
The only way is Essex: Discovering the new RideLondon route
The UK’s biggest sportive, returns on May 29 with an entirely new route
By Simon Richardson Published
-
RideLondon set to return in May 2022 with brand new format
Essex County Council is RideLondon's new partner for the event, as a three-day UCI Women's WorldTour race is also added
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
RideLondon Festival 2021 has been cancelled
Focus will be placed on bringing the event back for 2022 while giving people a virtual offering this year
By Jonny Long Published