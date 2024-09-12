Why is RideLondon not happening in 2025?

All partners insist they are still interested in bringing the event back, so maybe it really is just a "hiatus"

Two participants take place in RideLondon in 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

In case you had missed the news on Wednesday, the UK's biggest cycling sportive, RideLondon, will not happen in 2025. It will mark the first time that the mass-participation bike ride will skip a year - apart from during the pandemic - since its inception in 2013.

One might think, given that it has seemed highly successful in the years it has run, with thousands of participants this year, that there was something else behind the official reason given - that this was a "pause" in order to reform. After all, why would you stop something from running if everything was going well?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸