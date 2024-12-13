Wild new SRAM patent might make turbo trainers a lot easier to use

Patent claims new indoor trainer design will allow users to install their bicycles 'quickly and easily' with limited wear

A digital drawing of a SRAM bicycle trainer
(Image credit: USPTO / SRAM)
Tom Davidson
By
published
Contributions from

A new patent from SRAM suggests the American components manufacturer is plotting its entry into turbo trainers with a unique double-chain design that could make indoor cycling more straightforward.

Published on Thursday, the patent is for an indoor trainer with a “closed loop component”.

