SRAM patent points to revolutionary new in-wheel sensor

A new patent from SRAM suggests the brand is developing in-wheel sensors capable of feeding back live tyre pressure readings to the rider, as well as other information relating to rim health, road feedback, wheel lean and yaw data.

Filed earlier this year, and published last week, the patent is for a ‘bicycle wheel with an integrated sensor device’, and describes a “smart wheel accessory” embedded into the rim.

The proposed device, which is battery-powered, works by sending data to the rider’s phone or bicycle computer, giving them insights into tyre pressure and other information.

“The measured data may include, for example, tire pressure data, wheel speed data, wheel odometer data, rim composite health data, wheel lean and yaw data, product data, road feedback data, light emitting diode (LED) status indicators, and/or other data,” the patent reads.

The integrated sensor would bring an aerodynamic development to SRAM’s current range of tyre pressure sensors – named TyreWiz and sold under the Quarq brand – which are all fitted to the outside of the rim.

Within the patent filing, SRAM says the already existing devices “may negatively influence aerodynamic drag, aesthetics, and balance of the system”.

These issues now appear to be tackled in the new product. Positioned within a “receptacle” opposite the air valve, the sensor’s placing “may help rebalance the wheel for optimum performance”, the document reads.

Whilst real-time tyre pressure gauges are not new, a device capable of this as well as monitoring the rim for defects, whilst also feeding back additional data on real-world factors impacting performance, would be a first.

(Image credit: USPTO/SRAM)

As with all patents, there is no guarantee that this idea will make it to the production line. If it does, it is likely to come in conjunction with a new wheel release, perhaps a new carbon road wheel by Zipp, one of SRAM’s in-house brands.

In recent years, cycling product manufacturers have made significant advances in tyre pressure technology.

Adjustable systems were used at last year’s Paris-Roubaix by the then called Team DSM and Jumbo-Visma (now dsm-firmenich PostNL anfd Visma-Lease a Bike). The devices, engineered respectively by brands Scope and Gravaa, allowed riders to inflate or deflate their tyres wirelessly using Bluetooth-connected buttons.

SRAM’s latest patented idea does not appear to allow riders to adjust tyre pressure, but could prove useful in alerting them to discrete wheel issues; these may include slow punctures, or defects in the carbon material, which the patent suggests the sensor can detect.

Dov Tate used marine anemometers attached to his front axle (Image credit: Dov Tate, Parcours)

In addition, an in-wheel device able to provide information on road feedback, wheel lean and yaw data could become useful for product designers aiming to optimise their offerings for real-world conditions.

Several years ago, founder of wheel brand Parcours - Dove Tate - attached marine anemometers (which measure wind speed and direction) to his front and rear axles, to determine the average yaw angles affecting the wheels, and thus dictate the design of future more aerodynamically efficient rims. SRAM's device could offer a similar benefit, in a more aesthetically pleasing and purpose designed package. With an increase in the availability of real-time aerodynamic drag sensors, the possibilities become vast.

Cycling Weekly has contacted SRAM for comment.