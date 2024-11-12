SRAM patent points to revolutionary new in-wheel sensor

The 'smart wheel accessory' could provide more than just live tyre data to the rider

Images of a SRAM patent for a tyre pressure sensor
(Image credit: USPTO/SRAM)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A new patent from SRAM suggests the brand is developing in-wheel sensors capable of feeding back live tyre pressure readings to the rider, as well as other information relating to rim health, road feedback, wheel lean and yaw data.

Filed earlier this year, and published last week, the patent is for a ‘bicycle wheel with an integrated sensor device’, and describes a “smart wheel accessory” embedded into the rim.

Senior News and Features Writer

