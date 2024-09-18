WorldTour's most affordable bike, the Van Rysel RCR Pro, on sale with huge discount

You can buy bikes ridden by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale this year for thousands of pounds less than full price

Van Rysel RCR Pro
Adam Becket
By
published

Professional editions of the Van Rysel RCR Pro, the most affordable bike on the WorldTour, are being sold by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale for less than half their full price.

The team, off the back of a highly successful season where they have won 30 races and finished second at the Vuelta a España through Ben O'Connor, are selling off used models from this year from €4,000. Fans can also get their hands on fully made-up bikes of riders like Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen, Andrea Vendrame, Sam Bennett, Felix Gall and O'Connor, these come bike shipped with an engraved plaque and signed jersey, upping the cost to €6,500.

