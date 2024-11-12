Zwift goes back to its roots to relaunch its first-ever world

Zwift is set to reprise a piece of its ever-progressing history with the relaunch of its first ever world, Jarvis Island, marking 10 years since it was first released.

If you remember riding it, you're likely one of the 4,665 beta testers who completed a lap around its single, 4.9km route, and one of a very small niche of early virtual riding adopters.

You'll also find that the island has changed a great deal since the early days, says Zwift, with a complete makeover and six brand new routes ranging from 8.8km to 52.4km.

Jarvis Island – also known as 'Zwift Island' back in 2014 – was only available from October 2014 to March 2015, when it made way for Zwift's official launch and its signature Watopia land. It was based on a remote Pacific island that once played host to a US Airforce base during World War Two. Beta testers got to know it pretty well, logging around a million miles within its confines.

However, Jarvis is now back, rising up out of the sea just off the Watopia coast and open for business. Every rider will get a special treat the first time they visit says Zwift, in the form of a "spectacular" unveil.

"Zwifters should turn their game volume up and ease off the pedals for a moment to take things in," says Zwift. "This unveil will take place for every Zwifter the first time they enter the island - but for one time only!"

There will be nods to the Jarvis of days gone by, Zwift says, with familiar landmarks and the blue rider-bots that were used in the past to ensure the place looked suitably populated. We don't imagine that will be an issue this time around.

If you're new to Zwift and getting involved in indoor cycling for the first time or even thinking of upgrading your best smart trainer, then you can grab a discount on Zwift tech with our exclusive discount code. When using code CYCLINGZ10 you'll receive 10% off selected trainers, while stocks last.

Zwift's new Jarvis Island routes

Deca Dash 52.4km

Ten laps of climbs and sharp turns, says Zwift.

Wasted 8 30.7km

An eight-lap route across deserts with ocean views, flat but scenic, says Zwift.

Loopin lava 18.3km

A ride through the volcanoes of Watopia with plenty of climbing.

The Classic 8.8km

Scenic with elements of old and new, says Zwift, taking in "the timeless beauty of Watopia".

Coast to Coast 24.1km

A diverse route including the Jarvis KOM and the Jarvis sprint.

Triple Twist 24.4km

Three tight loops for riders looking to test their speed, including the Jarvis KOM, sprint, plus lap segments.