Zwift celebrates 10 years of ‘Ride On’ with mystery Tour of Watopia stage

Even after 10 years, not all of Watopia has been revealed, but it will be on November 12 as part of the 2024 Tour of Watopia.

Time flies when you’re having fun Zwifting. This October and November, Zwift celebrates 10 years of racking up virtual miles with their five-stage Tour of Watopia.

And since this is a landmark anniversary for Zwift, riders and runners will have the chance to experience an entirely new island in Watopia during the fifth stage on November 12.

