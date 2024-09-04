Zwift launches huge 10th anniversary upgrade, including new Watopia roads
The upgrades also include new heads-up display and hardware compatibility improvements
We wouldn't want to wish the summer away, but there's no getting away from the fact that we're now in September – the downslope in the Northern Hemisphere that runs slowly away from the sultry days of July and August in the direction of colder weather and dark evenings.
But nil desperandum my friends, because Zwift has arrived with its 10-year anniversary update, and it has really gone to town.
There are numerous features set to roll out over the coming months, and include an expansion of Watopia, a new on-screen heads-up display, new challenges, the Zwift Ride smart frame to buy separately, and an expansion of its Cog and Click compatibility. There's a lot to take in.
Those eager to try out some of these new developments will be pleased to hear that a number of them are available as of right now.
Let's start with something many users will welcome with open arms – a customisable new heads-up display (HUD). Where currently, users can't adjust the stats they see at the top of the screen, the new update provides seven metrics that can be user-edited, including average watts, watts per kilo, cadence and heart rate.
November's Tour of Watopia will see the unveiling of an expansion to Zwift's original and most extensive world. Riders will find expansions on all five stages, Zwift says, including to some of the earliest routes.
It has also teased an image of some rocks protruding from the sea, saying: "Zwifters may notice something unusual appearing from the ocean, just off Watopia's coast – could they be ancient structures."
We will have to wait to find out, it seems.
Zwift has also launched its 'Zwift Ready' programme, which makes more trainers compatible with Zwift hardware, such as Cog, Click, and the Ride smart frame.
Used together with a compatible trainer, the single-speed Zwift Cog saves swapping cassettes around and, with the Click gear-change buttons, enables any 8-12-speed bike to use seamless virtual shifting.
As of now there are four compatible trainers, from Wahoo and JetBlack, and this will be expanded to six in the winter, with Zwift adding Elite and Van Rysel items.
Previously only available with the Wahoo Kickr Core, the Zwift Ride Smart Frame is also now available to buy on its own. Designed as the ideal riding hardware for the platform, it uses Zwift's Cog and Click virtual gear changing system and features buttons designed to integrate with the software. It is compatible with all Zwift Ready trainers.
Zwift says it is "styled to fit in the home, and suitable for the household", and although you may struggle to convince your partner of that, it does look rather sleek and understated. Cost is £749 / $799.
Other upgrades include the Cardio Crusher and Route Chaser challenges and, in October, the Zwift Racing Score, which will enable riders to be selected for the right racing category from the beginning, "making races more competitive and enjoyable", it says.
The Zwift Calendar also gets a rather nice looking overhaul, and the Garage does too, with the ability to upgrade individual bikes.
Lastly, Zwift is also set to introduce Halo Bikes. Only limited information is available about this so far, but this range of very select bikes will cost you beaucoup de Zwift Drops and is set to feature a rather cool virtual version of the Pinarello Espada, as ridden by Miguel Indurain.
