4iiii adds 'Apple FindMy' compatible dual-sided power meter to its Precision 3+ range

4iiii Innovations Inc. has launched a new dual-sided power meter, the Precision 3+ Pro.

Compatible with Apple’s Find My tracking service, it promises accurate readings within +/- 1%, achieved using the Canadian brand’s patented 3D staring gauge technology to “measure all forces in your pedal stroke”.

(Image credit: 4iiii)

By adding a left/right balance, alongside metrics that include pedalling smoothness and torque effectiveness, 4iiii says the power meter offers a “more detailed training and performance experience”. To further aid this experience the Precision 3+ Pro uses an automatic terrain selector, which is designed to detect the terrain you're riding on “for more responsive cadence and power feedback/data”.

(Image credit: 4iiii)

Weighing a claimed 29g, the power meter boasts a battery life of up to 550 hours alongside a IPX7 waterproof rating and a 3-year warranty. 4iiii says its low profile design makes it compatible with more bike frames “than ever before”.

Helping to illustrate this, the Precision 3+ Pro will feature on several of Specialized’s Shimano-equipped bikes, including the S-Works Tarmac SL8, Roubaix and Aethos models.

“I’m proud that Specialized recognizes the capability of 4iiii’s new power meter and for it to be selected to equip the flagship consumer S-Works bikes for us is the biggest accolade,” said 4iiii President and CEO Phil White.

(Image credit: 4iiii)

For those looking to add the new dual-side power meter to their current set-up, ‘ride ready’ and ‘factory install’ versions of both the Shimano Dura-Ace 9200 and Ultegra 8100 models will be available at launch. 4iiii says that Shimano XT, XTR, GRX - both 1x11 and 1x12 - Ultegra 8000, Dura-Ace 9100 versions “will then join the factory install lineup in the coming months”. For clarity, ‘ride ready’ are cranksets with the power meter pre-installed, while ‘factory install’ allows you to send your crankset to 4iiii or a select retailer to have the power meter installed.

The Ride Ready 4iiii Precision 3+ Pro Dura-Ace R9200 power meter crankset retails at US$ / £ 1,224.99, while the Ultegra 8100 model costs $949.99 / £949.99. Alternatively, Factory Install versions retail at $529.99 / £529.99.

For more information visit 4iiii.com