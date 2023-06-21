Updated ABUS Gamechanger 2.0: more aero, better ventilated and now with MIPS

Abus has updated it's range-topping aero helmet with the introduction of the Gamechanger 2.0. It may look like a seemingly iterative update of the original Gamechanger, but Abus is claiming significant improvements over the original helmet in safety, aerodynamics, ventilation, and comfort.

The helmet is available in standard and MIPS variations, which retail at £239.99/€279.99 and £279.99/€299.99 respectively. The price tag certainly puts this lid in competition with the best road bike helmets on the market - or at least that's what the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and his Abus wearing Alpecin Deceuninck teammates will be hoping as we near the start of the 2023 Tour de France.

(Image credit: ABUS)

Abus claims it has made improvements to the safety of the new helmet. These claims can be boiled down to integration with third party safety features. The new Gamechanger 2.0 MIPS will - as the name suggests - be available with the latest MIPS air node system, which is designed to provide improved protection against rotational impacts.

Beyond that, the German brand has also built-in compatibility with the Quin Crash Detection Technology. Quin more commonly makes motorbike helmets but has collaborated with Abus in the past on some of its mountain bike helmets. The Gamechanger 2.0 does not come with the Quin technology, but the automatic crash detection unit can be retrofitted.

As for the retention system, Abus has increased the strap width to 12mm which and now uses a low profile Fidlock buckle - both tweaks that should improve comfort and aerodynamics while keeping the helmet secure.

Aerodynamics

We said before that Abus has made this helmet faster for faster riding, which may seem a bit cryptic, but it best describes how Abus has gone about optimizing the new Gamechanger 2.0 for aerodynamics.

“Extensive test sessions in the wind tunnel and on the track have proven, that especially in the range of today's racing speeds between 46 and 52km/h, the new GameChanger 2.0 provides the rider with a decisive aero advantage due to its adapted aero shape”, claims Abus.

Abus says this has been achieved by using a wider kamm-tail profile, which smooths airflow. Again in a bid for race optimization, the leading edge on the front of the helmet has been tilted down by eight degrees, which Abus says optimizes aerodynamic efficiency when riding in an aggressive race position.

Ventilation

The iconic final time trial in this year's Giro d'Italia showed us the importance of aero helmets being well-ventilated. Finishing up a steep climb, as well as changing bikes, many riders opted to change to a ventilated helmet, which used up valuable seconds - second place finisher Geraint Thomas included.

It's topical, then, that Abus is highlighting notable ventilation improvements on the new Gamechanger. New 'Airboost' front inlets with secondary eyebrow vents are designed to allow more airflow over the forehead - Abus claims, 32% more. Abus has also opted for struts that run back to front, which it calls 'ACTI Cage', which keeps air moving over the head at higher speeds.

Rear ventilation includes sunglass storage (Image credit: Abus)

A welcome feature too are dedicated eyewear ports in the front and rear of the helmet. These front and rear vents are designed to accommodate sunglasses, giving the helmet two storage options for when you run out of sun.

The Gamechanger 2.0 is available in a total of 11 colours, and comes in three different sizes (S, M, L). Abus claims a weight of 265g for a medium, which undercuts the likes of the Specialized S works Evade 3 by nearly 30 grams.

For more information on the new Gamechanger 2.0, visit the Abus website.