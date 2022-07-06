Adult rompers, anoraks and flannel: is the Fjällräven X Specialized collab a hit or miss?

It's probably the quietest launch to date by the Californian brand, landing back in May (nearly flying under our radar) and is a complete juxtapose to the skin tight Lycra we're used to seeing from Specialized.

The Fjällräven X Specialized collaboration is a small capsule collection, with the aim of containing all you could possibly want for hopping on your bike for a casual cruise across town or few days away from home.

Cargo buckets, bike to dinner ware, and even multipurpose apparel that converts from wearable jacket to pillow, all this makes an appearance in the versatile range.

Titled 'The Great Nearby', the partnership was apparently born from a shared passion for spending time in nature and long term sustainability, with the aim of opening up the idea of experiencing adventures straight from your front door.

If you're still wondering about what exactly Fjällräven is, check any cool kid/ influencer/ celebrity rucksack, and you'll almost certainly clock the brand's familiar fox logo.

Both brands jointly describe the project as an exchange of ideas and cultures, with Fjällräven's timeless designs and Specialized's high-performance approach.

The outcome is a collection that the brands say is just as happy cruising urban streets as it is for a trip to the beach, or even an overnight bikepacking trip.

The range will certainly invoke strong reactions – and challenge your cycling attire and luggage preconceptions.

The Fjällräven X Specialized one piece Field Suit (Image credit: Fjällräven X Specialized )

Stand out items include the one piece Field Suit, which takes a lot of design cues from a Top Gun flying suit , or as colleagues here have pointed out, an adult romper. The $220 (currently not available in the UK) suit has been optimised for bike riding, and is wind and water resistant.

Unisex Thermo Shorts and Jacket can double up as a pillow (Image credit: Fjällräven X Specialized)

Unisex Thermo Shorts, for $180, sadly also not available in the UK, team with the matching Thermal Anorak for $220/ £195 and form a multi-use duo. Padded with synthetic insulation and a recycled outer polyamide, the pairing not only provides an alternative layer to keeping warm on a the bike but can also be packed down and used as a pillow on overnight adventures.

Fjällräven 1970's classic the Räven jacket has been given the Specialized touch (Image credit: Fjällräven X Specialized)

The Fjällräven 1970's classic the Räven jacket, has been reworked with Specialized to now feature G-1000 Lite fabric for wind-resistance, and four-way stretch on the back for a what the brand calls a better on-bike fit and costs a cool $300/ £265.

The CoolCave doing what CoolCaves do best. (Image credit: Fjällräven)

The CoolCave will test many die hard naming convention sticklers, as it's fundamentally a bucket pannier with, arguably, more street-cred. The $80/ £71 the CoolCave has been designed to use on it's own, or pair with other bags on wet days, such as the CaveTote. There's no denying that travelling with luggage has ever been so hip, or expensive, but PricyPocket doesn't have quite the same ring.

No adventure is complete without a checked shirt. (Image credit: Fjällräven x Specialized)

And no adventure collection is complete without everyone's favourite, the Flannel Shirt. The $150/ £130 Polyester shirt has reflectivity woven in to the fabric, making it actually a practical piece of apparel when scooting across town in low light levels.

Other really handy additions to the checked lumberjack include stretch for comfort on the bike as well as a zippered back pocket for keys or cards, but not wallet, because who carries a wallet with them (apparently) but more likely because Specialized will have already emptied it for you.

However, with no thermal or wind resistant properties, it's not quite a 'shacket', so you'll still need to bust out the Thermal Anorak if its a chilly ride home.

The Fjällräven X Specialized collaboration will divide opinions that's for sure. Will it create more back door adventures? Possibly, mostly because after you've shelled out to purchase it, you won't actually be able to afford to travel anywhere.