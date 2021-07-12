Assos strives for peak comfort with new Mille FT Summer Bib Shorts GTO C2

It’s not often that a bib short comes with the claim to “destroy conventional short construction”, but as Assos’ new Mille GTO bib are being billed as the pinnacle of the Swiss brand’s total comfort line, perhaps the hyperbole can be forgiven.

So, what’s so different about these shorts? Firstly, there is the use of reversed stich lines and a reshaped chamois, with the intention of “eliminating friction and genital pressure whilst providing matchless muscle support”.

But alongside this, Assos has developed a new textile, dubbed “Losanga”, which the front panel of the shorts is constructed from and is designed to “eliminate pressure against sensitive areas”. The rest of the short is primarily made from Ossidia, which was first introduced with the Mille GTS bib shorts, and uses a “wrap-knit composition made with ultrathin yarns for muscle supporting compression.

In addition to that, the chamois benefits from Assos’ new Twin21 System and is made of three separate multi-density layers. The first, called “microShock”, is 11mm thick and makes up the foundation of the insert, designed to provide the majority of the shock absorption. Next is the “filterFoam”, which is a lower-density matrix foam designed to absorb microvibrations and minimise moisture buildup – thanks to its open cell structure. Finally, the “3D Waffle” sits against the skin and is designed to “increase breathability and eliminate excess weight”.

A staple of Assos’ attention to detail, the iconic “kukuPenthouse” has now evolved into the “sundeck superlight” and is designed to provide even better “support [to] the male anatomy and … maximum ventilation”.

The continuing fashion for shorts with longer lengths does mean it can be difficult for shorter, skinnier hipped, riders to find a set of bibs that don’t finishing irritatingly low on the knees. Happily, the GTO is available in two leg lengths, standard and long (+3cm), giving riders the choice of just how modest they wish to be.

Pricing stands at £225 and you can read more about the shorts here, on Assos’ website