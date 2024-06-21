Bianchi's Oltre goes electric plus a more affordable Colnago and Fizik's custom saddle service

For fans of road racing, the urge to own a bike just like the pros can be strong. So strong in fact that it’s been known (wink, wink) for some of us to end up with a bike we can neither really afford or ride comfortably. But it doesn’t have to be this way. This week we feature two bikes that look just like something you’ll see fly by in the peloton during this year's Tour de France but with two significant differences that make them better suited to the masses.

The first up is Bianchi’s newest electric bike, the e-Oltre. It does a stellar impression of the bike ridden by the Arkéa–B&B Hotels team but has a rear hub motor that allows us mere mortals to make it up the climbs. Then there’s the Colnago V4. It borrows much from Tadej’s V4Rs but is more sensibly priced for those of us who have to actually pay for our bikes.

Then there are two components you overlook at your peril, a saddle and a tire. One is custom made to ensure the best fit for your needs, the other is a year-round roller that won't break the bank.

Bianchi adds a spark to the Oltre

(Image credit: Bianchi / Zubiko Photo)

The knock on electric road bikes used to be that they were simply too heavy. For those accustomed to riding a sub-8kg climbing machine, the idea of shoehorning a motor into something designed to be inherently sleek was almost sacrilegious. But times have changed. E-bike motors have evolved and perhaps with it our opinions, too.

Take the new e-Oltre from Bianchi. It looks just like the Italian brand’s flagship road bike, the Oltre RC. And in many ways it is. Its full carbon frameset shares many of the aerodynamic enhancements of the analog original, including deep tube shapes and internal cable routing. It’s equipped with 50mm deep Velomann Plutonium carbon wheels and a choice of three Shimano 12-speed groupsets, including Dura-Ace Di2.

(Image credit: Bianchi)

The difference naturally lies with the motor and battery. To keep the e-Oltre light - the Dura-Ace version has a claimed weight of just 11kg for a size 55 - Bianchi has teamed up with Mahle, using its X30 rear hub and iX2 battery. Combined they have a weight of just 3.5kg, with the motor delivering the equivalent torque of a mid-drive unit rated at 45Nm, and the 250Wh battery has a claimed range of 90km. An extender can increase this by a further 55km.

In the quest for a realistic ride feel, the bike’s BB is fitted with a Mahle torque sensor, designed to instantly match your efforts. Riders can choose from three levels of assistance, operated via the ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible head unit (located on the top tube) or remote shifters fitted to the drop bars.

Prices start at €4,999 for the 12kg Shimano 105 equipped model and go up to €9,999 for the range-topper with Dura-Ace Di2.

A more accessable Colnago

(Image credit: Colnago)

If you want to ride the same bike as Tadej Pogačar but can’t stretch to the VR4s, Colnago might well have the solution. Meet the V4. The Italian marque says it introduced the bike to deliver “the same thrills of the V4Rs, but with a more accessible configuration". So what does this look like exactly?

According to Colnago, the V4’s monocoque chassis “enjoys the same carbon layup R&D and aerodynamic studies that led to the realization of the V4Rs”. Geometry numbers are identical between the two models. On paper at least this should equate to a bike that mirrors, to some degree, the speed and stiffness of the originator. Tire clearance is also the same as the V4Rs, at a quoted 30mm.

(Image credit: Colnago)

The differences then lie largely in the specifications that are designed to make the V4 a more affordable Colnago. It comes with either a Deda Zero2 DCR handlebar or the Colnago R41 handlebar, Fulcrum RAcing 600 wheels and a choice of groupsets depending on the region - SRAM Rival or Shimano 105 Di2 in Europe plus an Ultegra Di2 option in the UK and US, which comes with a price tag of £5,500 / $6,250.

Fizik One-to-One saddle service

(Image credit: Fizik)

Finding the right saddle might just be cycling’s Holy Grail. If you’re lucky you’ll discover the right perch quickly, but for some it’s a long journey of discomfort to both their body and their bank balance. To help with your quest for comfort Italian saddle guru Fizik has launched its One-to-One custom service.

Created as part of Fizik’s Concepts research program it delivers a personalised measuring session at one of the brand’s select dealerships, which matches you to a model from its adaptive saddle range. A pressure mapping session follows, which captures biometric data to see how forces are distributed across the saddle during a range of riding positions. The idea here, Fizik says, is to highlight “peak pressure spots, instabilities and asymmetries".

(Image credit: Fizik)

All of the data is analysed to create a bespoke 3D printed padding structure and Kium rail. Once the saddle has been delivered and set up, the rider can then return to the dealership for a final session comparing the new saddle with the old. Unsurprisingly this level of detail comes with a cost, with prices starting at £459 / $499.

Michelin's latest tire combines durability and value

(Image credit: Michelin)

Perhaps no single component part can make more difference to your ride than the tire. But a balance is usually required for the majority of us. While lightweight tires with a super supple casing will likely feel great, they’re more prone to both punctures and general wear. So if longevity is of concern, then Michelin’s newest addition to its Lithion range might be of interest.

The Lithion 4 is designed as a year-round road tire, one that can handle plenty of miles without sacrificing too much rolling resistance. In fact Michelin claims that independent tests carried out by Wheel Energy showed a 6% improvement in rolling efficiency over the Lithion 3 model.

(Image credit: Michelin)

As for the tire’s durability, the tread pattern has been redesigned and combined with a 4x60 TPI ply casing construction for greater strength. Grip is taken care of by said tread pattern and the brand’s Magi-X compound. Again Michelin says Independent testing shows a 9% improvement in grip and wet weather grip compared to the outgoing model.

The Lithion 4 comes in four sizes - 25, 28, 30 and 32mm - and two styles, black or classic, all of which are priced at £29.99 per tire.