Boardman's new SLR range plus a more streamlined BMC Teammachine SLR and hands-on with Oakley's unreleased helmets

After a slow start to the year in cycling tech, things are finally picking up. With the road season in full swing, we're seeing an influx of new gear hitting the WorldTour - like the Oakley helmets featured below.

But it’s not just at the pro level. Other brands are making waves too. Boardman is shaking up the value market with its new SLR range, while BMC has unveiled fresh bike models. And just in time for the improving UK weather, BBB has introduced a new range of sunglasses.

Let’s dive in.

Boardman SLR series

The SLR 9.8 features a SRAM Red AXS groupset and Zipp 404 carbon wheels. (Image credit: Boardman)

It’s not often that a brand promotes a new road bike by extolling both its aerodynamic improvements as well as its increased functionality. But that’s exactly what Boardman says it’s achieved with its all new SLR range.

To make it faster yet more versatile than the previous model it overhauled the entire frameset. Boardman says its wind tunnel testing shows that it’s 5.7W faster across full YAW sweep (-15 to +15) at 50kph. But it also says it’s managed to achieve this without resorting to using a proprietary one-piece cockpit. Instead you get a traditional two-piece bar and stem alongside a seat post that allows for dual positions. The result, Boardman claims, is plenty of customisation but without any undue faff; the ease and cost of adjusting or replacing a two-piece bar and stem compared to a one-piece cockpit can be considerable.

A hidden seat clamp secures a post that offers dual adjustment. (Image credit: Boardman)

Making the SLR range applicable to the needs of your average road cyclist is furthered with greater tyre clearance - up to 36mm - as well as more carrying capacity thanks to additional bottle cage mounting points. There are also concealed mudguard mounts on both the frame and fork, with dedicated Fend-Off guards designed just for the SLR; for those in the UK this could be a key selling point. It also uses the Universal Derailleur Hanger system, too, which should help futureproof the frameset.

Likely the biggest attraction however will be the breadth of the range and the compelling price points. There are six models in total, including a women-specific option. At the top end you get a frameset made with the brand’s C10 carbon layup, a Sram Red AXS groupset and Zipp 404 wheels for just £5,500, while the entry level 8.9 uses C7 carbon and is specced with 10-speed Shimano Tiagra and alloy wheels, all for £1,400.

Does this look like a bike with a £2,500 price tag? (Image credit: Boardman)

In between there appears to be plenty of value on offer too. The 9.2 for £2,500 caught my attention, given that it uses the high-performing, reliable 105 Di2 groupset and features the same C10 carbon frame as the range-topping 9.8.

We have one of the new SLRs arriving soon for testing, so watch this space. For now, more information on the entire range can be found at boardmanbikes.com

Oakley teases new helmets

It's no secret that Oakley have a few new helmets on the way for the 2025 season - you only need to look to the heads of the Tudor Pro Cycling riders to know that. However earlier this week at CORE bike, the brand teased all three helmets, allowing us to get a closer look at what the brand is offering from its latest lids.

The three new lids will be called Velo Stelvio, Velo Race, and Velo TT, and are aimed at the disciplines you would expect from their given names.

Velo Stelvio is designed to be lightweight and better vented. (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

The Velo Stelvio is the lightest helmet of the bunch - though we don't yet have any official claimed weights - and is also said to provide the most ventilation.

Expect to see this lid worn by the likes of Julian Alaphilippe in the high mountains.

Velo Race is designed to be aerodynamic above all else. (Image credit: Future)

The Velo Race is more aero focused, and its design bears the resemblance of more of an all-round aero lid than the extreme TT-style options from POC.

Oakley is still relatively new to the helmet game, having only launched its first models in 2017. In the grand scheme of cycling brands, that’s not long at all - especially compared to heritage helmet manufacturers with decades of development behind them.

While details of the new helmet remain under wraps, Tudor’s use in competition hints that it’s close to release. Interestingly though, an Oakley representative did let on to Cycling Weekly that the new lid is designed to be fast as a system when paired with some of Oakleys sunglasses...

And TT by name, TT by nature - obviously (Image credit: Future)

And finally, the Velo TT. Without details and watt-saving claims, there isn't a huge amount to be said when it comes to this lid, but what we do know, once again from an Oakley representative, is that all three helmets were designed in collaboration with the Tudor Pro Cycling squad.

BBB Valor

There's certainly something Sutro-esque about the Valors, but we don't mind that. (Image credit: BBB)

BBB has announced the release of its new Valor sunglasses and Flux lenses, which are said to introduce an advanced lens technology designed to enhance contrast and clarity across different riding conditions. Weighing just 30g, the half-rim frames are made from bio-based Rilsan® G850 nylon, which BBB claims strikes a balance between flexibility and durability. The low claimed weight also beats out many of the big names, such as the Oakley Encoders, and the Tifosi Rail sunglasses, which won our best value shades last year.

The FLUX lenses apparently actively filter light to improve definition, making it easier to spot terrain changes. At launch, riders can choose from four lens options: Red for road, Blue for gravel, Green for trails, and Pure as an all-rounder. The lenses are high quality too on first inspection, offering 100% UV protection, anti-scratch coatings, and a water-resistant outer layer.

With an adjustable nosepiece and rubberized grippers for a secure fit, the Valor Flux aims to provide both comfort and visibility. A spare clear lens is included for varying light conditions.

BMC Teammachine SLR

The Teammachine is a proven winner and the 2025 version doesn't mess with the formula. (Image credit: BMC)

The Teammachine SLR has been winning bike races for 20 years now, so any update, no matter how minor, is noteworthy.

Called Gen 4.5 by BMC, the updated bike features a frameset that’s largely similar to the Gen 4 released a few years back. The geometry remains the same as does the carbon layup that’s designed to improve vertical compliance and vibration damping. But now it features the Swiss brand's Integrated Cockpit System (ICS).

A more integrated Teammachine SLR. (Image credit: BMC)

With ICS it means the Teammachine SLR is now fully integrated and compatible with its range of ICS one-piece cockpits and stems, such as the ICS Carbon Aero, ICS Carbon or latest ICS Carbon EVO.

Claimed frame weights for the Gen 4.5 models are 820g for the SLR 01. There’s also a Mpc version that weighs just 731 grams. As for complete builds, both the 01 and 02 are claimed to weigh 8kg and under, while 03 and 04 are said to tip the scales at 8.3kg and 8.5kg respectively.

For details and pricing on the new Teammachine SLR range visit bmc-switzerland.com