Brompton releases fourth edition of its CHPT3 collaborative bike

Brompton has released the fourth edition of its collaboration with cycling clothing brand CHPT3.

Like the previous three releases Brompton has developed the bike with CHPT3 owner and ex-WorldTour professional David Millar, a collaboration that the London-based folding-bike specialists describe as being “founded on fun, practicality and high performance”.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Titanium is frame material that has a reputation for delivering all three of those elements, and Brompton has used it for both the forks and rear triangle of the latest CHPT3 iteration. The choice of material, which Brompton says makes the bike faster without sacrificing comfort, means that it’s 1.5kg lighter than a regular Brompton. This fourth edition model tips the scales at 9.5kg or 20.9lbs.

Given the broad appeal of the Brompton, which is widely recognised as one of the best folding bikes, the CHPT3 4th Edition has opted for a 4-speed drive chain that Brompton says is designed “to cover all bases, from quick sprints and sustained speed to steep climbs”.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Other details of note include a frame pouch, that’s neatly tucked into the frame’s triangle and is designed to carry your ride essentials, tan wall Schwalbe tires and a Fizik Terra Argo saddle.

As with previous editions, the CHPT3 bike is created as a pretty stripped back affair, devoid of mudguards or front luggage that you might typically associate with Bromptons. The Black Edition finishing kit and grey frame colour are also in keeping with the understated nature of the v4.

(Image credit: Brompton)

The 'underground' theme continues with the short film released alongside the bike. ‘Unfollow’ sees Millar putting the bike through its paces in Brooklyn, NY. Here he hits the city streets after dark, accompanied by the KnightRyders, a community of urban cyclists based in NYC’s most populous borough.

(Image credit: Brompton)

“The experience of riding through the unfamiliar streets and alleyways of Brooklyn, NYC with the KnightRyders brought me a full-on buzz and fresh appreciation for the wonderful experiences this bike has opened for so many,” said Millar, co-creator of CHPT3.

“The power of choosing to unfollow digital social groups, choosing instead to follow hearts and minds while riding, was something I was thrilled to discover in person and could never have predicted. New York was the perfect setting to test the urban performance creds of our latest Brompton x CHPT3 creation with a group who truly know how to enjoy this amazing city.”

(Image credit: Brompton)

The Brompton x CHPT3 4th Edition bike retails at $3200 / £2,595. The initial run of bikes are available on a first come, first served basis at global Brompton Junction stores, as well as its online store and at selected accredited retailers.

For more information visit brompton.com