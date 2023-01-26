Brooks teams up with artist Jeremy Collins on a limited-edition B17 saddle

Brooks have released the latest in its series of limited-edition saddles, this time teaming up with American artist Jeremy Collins with a creation “inspired by big adventures in the great outdoors”.

Based in Kansas City, his artwork has featured on the cover of National Geographic magazine and has been used by outdoor brands including Patagonia and The North Face. Collins’ also runs his own Meridian Line label, which produces a range of artwork, apparel and accessories that feature his artwork.

The B17 Special Jeremy Collins features a laser-etched design that Collins created at the 2022 Bicycle Adventure Meeting (BAM!) in Mantova, following his summer bikepacking trip through the Italian Dolomites. Collins is an accomplished athlete, both as a climber and adventure cyclist, as well as an outdoor activist, campaigning to protect wild spaces and promoting a range of environmental programmes throughout the U.S.

At BAM, he shared stories from his ride and etched inspiration from his experience into the surface of an iconic B17 leather saddle. The design features a viper that Collins encountered on his ride through the mountains and the artwork is now available on a limited number of special edition B17 saddles - although Brooks isn’t saying just how many.

Collins’ artwork is complemented by durable vegetable tanned leather as well as the signature elements of the iconic B17 saddle, namely the hand-hammered copper rivets, the skived side panels and stamp and the Brooks backplate. Like all B17s it comes with an extended 10-year guarantee.

The B17 is something of a do-it-all perch, used for countryside touring, city commutes and gravel adventures. This special-edition number measures 275mm x 175mm and has a claimed weight of 540 grams.

Its sensible 60 degree angled riding position, in-built flexibility and ability to mold to the individual rider aid its all-rounder status. According to Brooks the B17 is its best-selling model “for over 100 years”.

The B17 Special Jeremy Collins retails at $320 / £250 / €290 and is available through the Brooks UK website.

