Continental celebrates 150 years with limited edition Open New U.P. gravel bike
'Conti yellow' paintjob and special-edition Terra Trail tyres for limited run of 150 Open New U.P. bikes
By Simon Smythe
To commemorate its 150th anniversary, Continental has unveiled a limited edition version of the Open New U.P. gravel bike which will feature a paintjob with the signature yellow accents of the German tyre manufacturer and is equipped with ‘Conti yellow’ special-edition Continental Terra Trail gravel tyres.
There will be 150 bikes produced in the series, which is a collaboration with bike-components.de, and all will be individually badged from 1 to 150.
Each bike has an embossed serial number on the seatstay wishbone and comes with a companion lookbook and certificate of authenticity.
Jan-Niklas Voss, product manager, said: "We wanted to give our award-winning Terra series a truly unique look by incorporating our Continental signature colour. Gravel, still a young segment, gave us the opportunity to immortalise our passion for mobility with an exclusive bike collaboration."
According to Continental, each Open New U.P. carbon frameset has been hand-painted and is unique: “The colour scheme and design play with the different surfaces and elevation profiles of the gravel world in combination with the classic Conti yellow.”
Open Cycle was founded by Andy Kessler and Gerard Vroomen, formerly of Cervelo, in 2012. We reviewed the original Open U.P. in 2017, giving it 4.5/5.
The spec is based around a Shimano GRX 810 1x groupset, with handbuilt BC Original RAVeL wheels, a Crankbrothers remote dropper post beneath a Fizik Terra Argo X3 gravel saddle - and of course the 40mm Continental Terra Trail tyres in the orange-cream special edition.
The bike will cost €4,999 and is available from Friday October 8 via bike-components.de.
Continental is clearly expecting them to sell fast. It says: “Sales of this product will be conducted exclusively via the Inform-Me function on the product page. Our service team will contact you when your desired size is available and discuss further steps."
Simon Smythe is Cycling Weekly's senior tech writer and has been in various roles at CW since 2003. His first job was as a sub editor on the magazine following an MA in online journalism (yes, it was just after the dot-com bubble burst).
In his cycling career Simon has mostly focused on time trialling with a national medal, a few open wins and his club's 30-mile record in his palmares. These days he spends a bit more time testing road bikes, or on a tandem doing the school run with his younger son.
What's in the stable? There's a Colnago Master Olympic, a Hotta TT700, an ex-Castorama lo-pro that was ridden in the 1993 Tour de France, a Pinarello Montello, an Independent Fabrication Club Racer, a Shorter fixed winter bike and a renovated Roberts with a modern Campag groupset.
And the vital statistics:
Age: 52
Height: 178cm
Weight: 69kg
-
-
Strava announces surface types and personal heat maps have now been added to mobile app
Previously Strava users could only see these features on the desktop version of the app
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tweets of the week: Elinor Barker, Mark Cavendish, Marc Hirschi's dating life and more
Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from the last week
By Alex Ballinger •