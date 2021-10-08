Continental celebrates 150 years with limited edition Open New U.P. gravel bike

To commemorate its 150th anniversary, Continental has unveiled a limited edition version of the Open New U.P. gravel bike which will feature a paintjob with the signature yellow accents of the German tyre manufacturer and is equipped with ‘Conti yellow’ special-edition Continental Terra Trail gravel tyres.

There will be 150 bikes produced in the series, which is a collaboration with bike-components.de, and all will be individually badged from 1 to 150.

Each bike has an embossed serial number on the seatstay wishbone and comes with a companion lookbook and certificate of authenticity.

Jan-Niklas Voss, product manager, said: "We wanted to give our award-winning Terra series a truly unique look by incorporating our Continental signature colour. Gravel, still a young segment, gave us the opportunity to immortalise our passion for mobility with an exclusive bike collaboration."

According to Continental, each Open New U.P. carbon frameset has been hand-painted and is unique: “The colour scheme and design play with the different surfaces and elevation profiles of the gravel world in combination with the classic Conti yellow.”

Open Cycle was founded by Andy Kessler and Gerard Vroomen, formerly of Cervelo, in 2012. We reviewed the original Open U.P. in 2017, giving it 4.5/5.

The spec is based around a Shimano GRX 810 1x groupset, with handbuilt BC Original RAVeL wheels, a Crankbrothers remote dropper post beneath a Fizik Terra Argo X3 gravel saddle - and of course the 40mm Continental Terra Trail tyres in the orange-cream special edition.

The bike will cost €4,999 and is available from Friday October 8 via bike-components.de.

Continental is clearly expecting them to sell fast. It says: “Sales of this product will be conducted exclusively via the Inform-Me function on the product page. Our service team will contact you when your desired size is available and discuss further steps."