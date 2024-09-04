Cube's 2025 line-up sees updates to the popular Attain road series

Cube has announced its line-up for 2025, which features an update for the Attain road series, a brand new gravel bike and a pair of practical e-bikes including a long tail cargo option.

The German brand says its latest range “has evolved significantly”, so let's take a closer look at the most interesting offerings.

Road

Cube Attain C:62 SLT

Cube's Attain C:62 uses the brand's premium carbon layup (Image credit: Cube)

The Attain series looks to strike a balance between the sleek looks and nimble handling of an out-and-out race bike with the comfort of an all-day endurance model. For 2025 nowhere is this more apparent than in the Attain C:62 SLT.

Taking cues from the Litening range, which is used at the WorldTour level, the frame, made from premium C:62® carbon, features what Cube calls a ‘semi-aero’ design. From first looks, the head tube appears deeper than previous models and there are now fully integrated cables and an integrated seat post design.

(Image credit: Cube)

The seat stays remain dropped, presumably to aid comfort, the other calling card of the updated Attain; tyre clearance now sits at 34mm for additional cushioning, although this model comes fitted with 30mm Conti Grand Prixs.

As for the components, the Attain C:62 SLT features a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, Newmen Advanced SL R.38 Streem carbon wheels and Newmen Advanced Wing bars.

Cube Attain SLX

(Image credit: Cube)

The Attain SLX features the same semi-aero design but here the material switches to 6061 aluminium (with a full carbon fork), making it a more affordable option. By using smooth weld technology, the frameset appears, from photographs at least, to look pretty slick at the tube junctions.

The groupset is Shimano’s ultra-reliable mechanical 12-speed 105, while the wheelset is the brand’s own CUBE 2.3 Aero Disc. Tire clearance is listed as 32mm., which is less than the carbon C:62. Cube says the updates mean the Attain SLX is “as suited to a fast club run as it is to a longer weekend ride."

Gravel

Cube Nuroad C:62 SLT

(Image credit: Cube)

An all-new addition to Cube’s drop bar line-up, the Nuroad is a premium gravel bike that appears to balance performance with practicality. The C:62® carbon frame looks like it’s ready to race; there’s semi- integrated cabling alongside an integrated seat clamp and tube profiles that wouldn’t look out of place on a road bike. However, tire clearance is 50mm and there is an option to run fenders, with two fork mounting positions for greater carrying capacity.

The choice of SRAM’s Red XPLR AXS continues the theme. The top-tier groupset features carbon crank arms and a power meter, while the 10-46t cassette should be a match for a variety of terrain, as well as helpful for bikepackers loaded up with frame bags. The wheels however are definitely aimed at reducing weight and aiding speed - Newmen Advanced SL X.R.36 Vonoas boast carbon rims and spokes.

Other interesting design notes include a frameset that is UDH-ready.

Electric

(Image credit: Cube)

This year’s electric line-up includes bikes for touring and hauling.

The former is the Kathmandu Hybrid SLT. It features an easy entry frame, with geometry that’s designed to deliver a comfortable ride - there’s even a pair of Fox suspension forks with 100mm of travel and a dropper seat post as standard. The bike relies on a Bosch CX motor and PowerTube battery for the assisted power, with SRAM’s 12-speed XX Eagle drive chain and Magura Gustav Pro hydraulic brakes taking care of the shifting and braking.

(Image credit: Cube)

With a 200kg load capacity, the Longtail Sport Hybrid Family e-bike is designed to be both strong and adaptable. The bench seat is accompanied with both foot rests and side protection for the kids, while a range of accessories means it can also haul around plenty of gear if needed.

It’s powered by Bosch’s Cargo Line motor and twin batteries; together it makes for an impressive 1350Wh capacity. Shimano’s new 10-speed Cues groupset also features, as does fenders, a light set and a twin-leg kickstand as standard.