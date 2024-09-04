Cube's 2025 line-up sees updates to the popular Attain road series

The German brands latest range also features a new carbon gravel bike equipped with SRAM Red AXS

Cube Attain C:62 SLT road bike
(Image credit: Cube)
Jump to category:
By
published

Cube has announced its line-up for 2025, which features an update for the Attain road series, a brand new gravel bike and a pair of practical e-bikes including a long tail cargo option.

The German brand says its latest range “has evolved significantly”, so let's take a closer look at the most interesting offerings.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

Latest