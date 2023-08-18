Cult American bike brand announces closure
All-City Cycles' had a reputation for beautiful builds which looked almost bespoke - from beautiful fades to custom dropouts and intricately detailed lugs
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The American parent company of All-City Cycles, Quality Bicycle Products (QBP), has announced that its boutique bike brand will be "retired in a few years," with "no new product development beyond model year 2024."
All-City Cycles achieved something of a cult status since the brand's inception in 2007. Based in Minneapolis, but with the manufacturing handled in Taiwan, those early days were characterized by single-speed, fixed-gear urban framesets - with stunning paintjobs being central to the project.
The finishing details were closer to that of a custom frameset builder, rather than the (relatively) more mass-market production scale that All-City maintained. The brand drew inspiration from vintage motorcycles, hotrods, ski and snowboard magazines - as well as classic cycling catalogues from days gone by.
All-City's reach began to broaden when it moved into performance-oriented bikes in 2016, with its custom extruded steel tubing. The Cosmic Stallion started life as a steel cyclocross bike ('Gravel' was just a niche still gathering pace), but since expanded its remit to broader off-road performance.
To some, the very idea of a steel bike for "chasing PRs and podiums" on is the very definition of an oxymoron. But for others, the juxtaposition has a pleasing irony all to itself and is all the better for it. Any self-aware amateur racer who knows that a pro contract is beyond them, yet still competes for the pure bloody-minded fun of it, is surely able to share the sentiment.
But there are also less quixotic models in the range, such as the Space Horse - essentially a less aggressive Cosmic Stallion (you can see what they did there) - which is designed primarily for light-touring on mixed terrain, but can be turned to just about any all-road application.
Then there's the Gorilla Monsoon, a fat-tired monster-cross rig, capable of fitting in rubber up to 2.4 inches wide on 650b rims - but still packing all the wonderful touches, from the lugged 'Bi-Plane' fork crown, to the custom dropouts and reinforced bottle bosses.
Although Quality Bicycle Products as announced that it is winding down the All-City brand, it hasn't communicated when that date will actually be. Although there will be no new products developed beyond 2024, the current stock of All-City bikes will still be available to buy - whilst stocks last, that is.
Over in the US, there might not be too much of a need to rush, you can still get All-City bikes from the Pro's Closet and other retailers.
But over in the UK, they weren't ever a super common brand in the first place. Ison, the UK distributor, reports that the available stock is only around 100 units across all options. So if you were ever considering one of All-City's models, you might have to be quick.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After winning the 2019 National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Biking Championships and claiming the plushie unicorn (true story), Stefan swapped the flat-bars for drop-bars and has never looked back.
Since then, he’s earnt his 2ⁿᵈ cat racing licence in his first season racing as a third, completed the South Downs Double in under 20 hours and Everested in under 12.
But his favourite rides are multiday bikepacking trips, with all the huge amount of cycling tech and long days spent exploring new roads and trails - as well as histories and cultures. Most recently, he’s spent two weeks riding from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
Distance versus time - which is best for keeping track of your training volume?
Measuring training has never been easier, but for keeping tabs on volume, is it better to add up the miles or the hours?
By Charlie Allenby Published
-
Simon Yates, Neilson Powless, Michael Woods, Victor Lafay and Giulio Ciccone are coming to America to race
Maryland Cycling Classic, the only UCI Pro Tour level race left in the USA is gearing up for quite the battle
By Anne-Marije Rook Published