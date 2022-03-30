Faster and more durable road and gravel tyres launched by American Classic
New widths, side-wall colours and UK pricing has been rolled out, too
American Classic might have only re-launched last September with its range of five gravel tyres, two road tyres and one commuting/city option – but it’s already giving its rubber an overhaul, introducing new widths, lowering rolling resistance and increasing the durability.
The brand’s “Road Hazard Replacement Policy” still stands, so if you manage to damage a tyre beyond repair, American Classic will provide a “one-time 50%-off replacement.”
With so many tweaks to so many tyres, there’s quite a lot that’s now changed, so let’s separate out the categories and get started with road.
American Classic: road tyres
Of the two road tyres in the range, the Timekeeper is American Classic’s race and speed focused option. Following the refresh, it’s now been treated to an “all-new” Stage 3 Armor and Stage 3S Armor casing on the tube type and Tubeless Ready models, respectively.
American Classic says that the tyres have been sent to a third-party for rolling resistance testing and the new Timekeeper has shown “measurable improvements” over the previous iteration.
A 30mm version has also been introduced, to complement the existing 25 and 28mm models in the range. The tyres remain available in both black and tan sidewall options and the pricing stands at $45.00 / £35.50 for the tubeless version and $40.00 / £31.80 for the clinchers.
The Torchbearer, which is the four-season road model, gets a more modest update. It too gets improved puncture protection, but the available tyre widths remain 25, 28 and 32mm and the only sidewall offered is black. Pricing stands at $45.00 / £35.50 for the tubeless version and $40.00 / £31.80 for the clincher.
To comply with the ETRTO guidelines, the tubeless tyres shouldn’t be inflated beyond 73psi when mounted on tubeless rims. If those pressures aren’t sufficient for you in the width you’re currently running, you’d need to go up a size or two.
American Classic: gravel tyres
The gravel range is quite extensive – the picture above best conveys the tread patterns American classic has on offer.
All the gravel tyres will continue to be offered in 700c x 40mm, 700c x 50mm and 650b x 47mm, while the lightly treaded Kimberlite will now be available in 700c x 35mm as well, for smoother terrain.
Just like the Timekeeper road tyres, the Kimberlites were sent for rolling resistance testing and also came out with “measurable improvements.”
All the gravel tyres now incorporate Stage 5S Armor in their casing to further improve the puncture resistance. Despite this, the tyre weights have also been dropped. When we had the previous model of the Krumbein in for testing, it weighed in at a hefty 752 grams in the 700c x 50mm width.
The claimed weight for the new Krumbein in that width is 650 grams. For context, Schwalbe's G-One Ultrabite gravel tyres came in at 709 grams for the same width.
Each gravel tyre is now also available with new brown sidewalls, in addition to the current tan and black. Pricing stands at $45.00 / £35.50.
You can visit American Classic's website here for more information.
Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he's come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.
Always looking for the next challenge, he's Everested in under 12 hours and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20. Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually, to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
