Friday roundup: Oakley hopes to make integrated visors cool, Hunt's new wallet-friendly wheels, and a new groupset from Shimano

Aero helmets are getting crazier, but will integrated visors really catch on?

Hunt Carbon Disc
(Image credit: Oakley, Hunt, Northwave)
Jump to category:
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

2024 has truly become the year of the wheelset, with exciting releases from prominent brands like Cadex, Hunt, Campagnolo, and even Enve unveiling new hubs. However, Hunt is showing no signs of slowing down, as it introduced three additional wheelsets this week, boasting an enticingly affordable price tag.

Oakley has also made waves with its latest releases, collaborating with Q36.5 to unveil a new capsule collection. It comes alongside the launch of a new aero helmet complete with an integrated visor.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1