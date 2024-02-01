GoCycle's new family cargo e-bike is "lightweight and portable"

GoCycle has revealed its folding cargo bike for families, the CXi, alongside a CX+ variant that features its all-new FitFlo adjustable handlebar.

It's GoCycle’s first move into the cargo e-bike market, with the CXi retaining the British e-bike brand's signature looks, derived from its OneDesignDNA philosophy used on the award-winning G4i, featured in our guide to the best electric bikes.

(Image credit: GoCycle)

“Entering the cargo e-bike scene is a bold move for Gocycle, expanding our product family into uncharted territory,” says Designer & Founder Richard Thorpe. “We’ve focused on our core values of lightweight and portability - addressing a vital gap in the market, especially for customers turned off by cumbersome and heavy cargo bikes. We’ve also stayed true to our OneDesignDNA philosophy.”

(Image credit: GoCycle)

This means that the CXi features the brand’s key patented innovations, including the F1-inspired monocoque chassis (Thorpe designed McClaren cars before setting up GoCycle), the side-mounted Pitstopwheels and the enclosed Cleandrive drivetrain and internal cabling.

Being a cargo bike, the chassis does feature some new elements however. It uses a fresh WingPillar design that can handle heavy loads, up to 220 kg / 480lbs, while still remaining lightweight - the complete bike has a claimed weight of 23 kg/50 lbs . GoCycle says the rear deck allows for a number of configurations, including a MIK child seat.

It’s also created to be stowable, with its folding design aimed at those who are short on space or still want to transport the bike around like you might a traditional folder.

(Image credit: GoCycle)

The patented Cleandrive system, designed to deliver rider protection while making the bike easy to maintain, houses a Gates CDX carbon belt drive. This is matched to a 5-Speed Shimano Nexus hub that’s geared to handle the additional weight associated with family cargo bikes.

GoCycle's FloFit handlebars (Image credit: GoCycle)

While the CXi uses GoCycle’s Daytime Running Light (DRL) enabled handlebar, used on the G4i & G4i+, the CX+ will sport the brand new FloFit adjustable and folding bar. Described by GoCycle as “a quantum leap in rider ergonomics and comfort”, it allows the user to customise the reach, height and grip angle as well as providing “multiple hand positions and fingertip controls.” The patent-pending technology, which is housed internally, extends to an optional Quad-lock mounting point, with brake adjustments and tuning achieved via a one bolt design.

(Image credit: GoCycle)

GoCycle says both the CXi and CX+ “will be produced in small quantities at launch, placing them amongst the most exclusive electric bikes in the world”.

Prices are expected to be from £5,999 for the CXi and from £6,999 for the CX+. GoCycle is taking refundable deposits now, with first deliveries of the cargo bikes anticipated in September 2024.