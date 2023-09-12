Indoor training that moves - Wahoo launches new Kickr Move trainer and Bike Shift

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wahoo is bringing movement to the world of stationary indoor cycling with the release of the new Kickr Move. The new turbo trainer features the internals of the Wahoo Kickr V6, but with additional hardware that allows a rider to move fore and aft on the bike, bringing the ride feel closer to that of the real world.

The engineers from Atlanta are also releasing a more wallet-friendly version of the Kickr Bike in the form of the Kickr Bike Shift. Wahoo says the new smart bike brings an equivalent ride feel to a much lower price point, with minimal sacrifices to quality thanks to a new design.

Wahoo Kickr Move

The feeling of rocking the bike and moving it back and forth, be it climbing out of the saddle or really pushing out an effort in the red, is something that many have tried to replicate indoors. It’s a problem Tacx has tried to tackle with its Motion Plates, at least in the side-to-side plane.

Many of these solutions have their downsides like making it harder to get on and off your bike, or even causing a reversal in the body movements that you need to control the push/pull side to side movement. To get around these, Wahoo has built the movement into the trainer itself, isolating the rider from the floor.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

To do this the new Kickr Move uses a mechanism that allows eight inches (20cm) of backward and forward movement, which Wahoo says brings the ride feel closer to the outdoors than ever before, but more importantly, improves rider comfort. Eight inches of travel may seem an awful lot, but Wahoo says this is more to ensure that the trainer can move freely and a rider should never find the limit of the travel - the comfort, it claims, comes more from the small movements similar to those a rider experiences on the road.

All this is allowed by the upper body of the trainer being sat on a set of wheels that can roll along a fixed curved track. As the rider increases or decreases power output, or gets in or out of the saddle, or simply readjusts their riding position - the trainer moves forwards and backward with them. Wahoo says that by using a curved track, gravity is the calibrator for the trainer's movements, which should help maintain a natural ride feel.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

As well as front and back motion, there is also side to side movement. This is achieved by the mechanism also moves through two axes. Alongside the backward and forward motion, the track utilizes bushings which allow for some engineered side-to-side play between the moving bushings and the track. This should allow the rider to slightly sway the bike from side to side.

Users of the Kickr Climb - which is an add-on that adjusts to mimic upwards changes in elevation - can rest their worries too, as Wahoo has also released a hardware add-on that matches the arc of the Kickr Move, making for easy integration. The base adaptor, which retails for $49.99/£44.99 has an arc that perfectly matches the Kickr Move's motion pattern, allowing for the same range of motion.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

As for the turbo trainer itself, it's very much a refresh for the Kickr V6. The power meter is still accurate to +/- 1%, auto-calibration and firmware updates are available, and speed distance, power, and cadence data can all be measured.

From a connectivity standpoint, WiFi connectivity is present again this year, which Wahoo says allows for faster more stable data transfer. The trainer also features ERG easy ramp which makes starting intervals slightly easier, while the addition of an odometer tracks total mileage on the turbo too.

Many people will be asking the question; is it worth it? The new Kickr Move is hitting the shelves at $1599/£1399, which is a full $300/£300 more than the standard Kickr V6. When comparing this to something like Tacx’s Motion Plate system, it does line up pretty well but the Kickr Move does have more functionality.

Check out our Wahoo Kickr Move first ride review for our early thoughts.

Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift

When the Kickr Bike v2 released back in September 2022, we praised its great ride feel, and real world replication with gradient adjustment. The elephant in the room however, was the price. Not many people have $3,999/£3,499 to spend on an indoor setup, and it is this problem the Kickr Bike Shift seeks to address.

Wahoo has shaved a full $1000 dollars off the price of the Bike, with the Shift retailing for $2,999/£2,699, but at this price point the brand has made some sacrifices.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

The most notable change to the new Bike Shift is the lack of gradient tilting. The trainer can still simulate the same -15 - +20% gradients in terms of resistance, but physical movement is reserved for the higher spec bike.

The resistance system is different too, Wahoo opting for a new electromagnetic brake and belt drivetrain which it says provides fast power input response, and is rated to up to 2200 watts - plenty for most of us! Alongside a power accuracy of +/- 1%, Wahoo also says the new brake system is quieter than the original Kickr Bike.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Another big change to accommodate a lower price point is the Kickr Bike Shift's construction. Instead of an alloy frame like on the Kickr Bike, the Shift is made with a steel frame - though due to the lack of tilting mechanism, the Kickr Bike Shift actually weighs less than the Kickr Bike.

Wahoo uses the same 5-point adjustment system stands on the new trainer, but it has improved the quick release mechanisms for a more secure adjustment. The new components can now be set up to a higher torque spec preventing your position from any unwanted movement.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

The Kickr Bike Shift features the same recognisable control system with shifting and steering functionality. This is another winner for those looking for a realistic ride feel - not always easy to implement though as the Muoverti Tiltibike back in April 2022. Wahoo has opted for a button system instead, which should prove easier to implement for applications such as RGT and Zwift.

Like the Kickr move, the Bike Shift also features WiFi, Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and is compatible across virtually all training platforms.

For more information on the new Wahoo Kickr Move and Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift, visit the Wahoo website.

Pricing and Avalilability