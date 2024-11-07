Modern day aero bikes are looking 'less aero' - are they really faster, or is marketing just getting better?

We talk to brands and experts to establish why slender frame tubes are suddenly de rigueur

Joe riding in a wind tunnel on ultra narrow handlebars
(Image credit: Future (Sam Gupta))
Joe Baker
By
published

Not too long ago, it was standard for every bike brand's race line-up to include an aero bike, a climbing bike, and a 'somewhere-in-between' chassis. But in recent years, there's been a resurgence of the 'do it all' machine.

Trek, Specialized, Lapierre, and many others have prioritised a singular race bike encompassing aero features whilst edging close to - or creeping under - the UCI’s minimum weight limit of 6.8kg by merit, often, of slimmer tubing. These tube profiles appear to undermine the 'wider is more aero' rule of thumb that was often prevalent in white papers published by the same brands; there’s certainly room for some cynicism here.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1