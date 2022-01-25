New Le Col x Wahoo indoor training collection is 'most advanced ever'

Le Col has launched a new Le Col x Wahoo Indoor Training Collection which, according to the British clothing brand, was designed using scientific data from indoor trainer specialists Wahoo about the needs of athletes making sustained efforts indoors.

Le Col is the co-sponsor of the number-one ranked women's Zwift eSports race team Wahoo Le Col (as well as the Le Col-Wahoo women's road team, formerly Drops-Le Col), and for the new collection says it has deployed a “deep understanding of the fundamental needs for racing indoors… combining expert knowledge in technology and innovative design.”

(Image credit: Le Col)

At a glance the new Le Col x Wahoo jersey (£120/$150) looks very similar to the original version since it features the same distinctive team colours, but Le Col told us that the new collection now uses open-weave 3D mesh for a more breathable and lightweight feel and is specifically designed for temperatures from 20-40°C. Additionally, says Le Col, the silicone banding at hem and sleeve was improved for a more secure fit.

According to Le Col the new indoor training-optimised Le Col x Wahoo bib shorts (£150/$190), compared with regular bibs, offer increased temperature regulation throughout their construction and a pad that offers extra protection in an indoor training environment.

(Image credit: Le Col)

Le Col says the bib shorts are adapted from the lightweight summer pro bib-shorts as used in the WorldTour (the brand was clothing sponsor to Bahrain-McLaren in 2020) and feature a lightweight fabric with laser-cut incisions in heat-release zones through the thighs that flow into a highly breathable, wicking bib strap to draw sweat away from your body and allow you to focus on your cadence.

Since riding long periods indoors often means staying seated in the same position, usually on the nose of the saddle, the Le Col x Wahoo bib shorts supply increased padding with a multi-density padded foam chamois that actively draws away sweat, according to Le Col.

Mike Saturnia, CEO of Wahoo, said: “Over recent years we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people choosing to ride indoors. With this second collection, Le Col have once again developed industry-leading technical training apparel to perform during even the most intense indoor rides. We want to ensure Wahooligans everywhere have the tools they need to maximise every moment of their indoor workout, and this collaboration with Le Col proves that apparel forms a crucial piece of the training ecosystem.”

(Image credit: Le Col)

The kit comes in two colour ways - pink/blue and black/blue - and comprises jerseys, bib shorts, caps (£20/$28) and socks (£16/$23).

The original Le Col x Wahoo indoor training collection was launched in 2020 and we reviewed the jersey and shorts favourably.

Le Col also recently launched its own Pro Indoor Collection, which it says uses “innovative FeelFresh technology wicking away sweat fast to keep you cool no matter how hard the effort.”

Indoor-specific clothing has taken off in the last few years and with Le Col now including two indoor collections in its range the demand for heat-busting, sweat-wicking threads doesn't look as if it's cooling off any time soon.

Check out the full collection over at Le Col's website.