New Shokz OpenRun Pro: ‘the most advanced bone-conduction sports headphones yet’

Shokz has launched the OpenRun Pro, which the brand is claiming are its most sophisticated bone-conduction sport headphones yet. The new flagship model features improved tech over the older Shokz OpenRun, which we reviewed recently and scored 4.5/5, including enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, easier-to-use controls and a quick charge feature.

Although the name clearly suggests these headphones are aimed at running, we found this type is perfect for indoor cycling - which increasingly involves communicating with others via Discord - and the bone conduction technology means situational awareness isn't compromised if you do want to listen to music while riding outdoors.

(Image credit: Shokz)

The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone-conduction headphones are specifically designed for sport: unlike traditional over-ear headphones, bone-conduction technology generates vibrations that travel through the cheekbones of the wearer from transducers in front of the ears. The vibrations go directly to the inner ears and bypass the eardrums. Surrounding traffic noise can be heard as normal, allowing the wearer to listen to music and take calls while taking part in sport.

Improved sound quality

Shokz’s new flagship sport headphones feature the brand’s ninth-generation bone-conduction technology with two added bass enhancers. With the trademarked TurboPitch technology Shokz claims the OpenRun Pros generate the best sound quality of any bone-conduction earphones ever, with a flatter frequency response curve making for a more balanced sound quality compared to the older OpenRuns, especially in the bass range.

Shokz says dual noise-cancelling technology provides privacy for music and calls (and also will not irritate other people).

(Image credit: Shokz)

Longer battery life

The new OpenRun Pro gets a longer battery life of 10 hours (compared to the OpenRun’s eight hours) with up to 10 days standby. There’s also the option of a five-minute quick charge, which Shokz says provides 1.5 hours of usage.

Secure fit, designed for sport

(Image credit: Shokz)

With a lightweight, ergonomic design and weighing a claimed 29g, the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones are designed to stay in place even for intense workouts. They have a flexible titanium band that’s engineered to fit all head shapes and sizes for a comfortable, reliable fit.

Intuitive controls

There's an enlarged button for easier controls, making it simpler to play/pause music, adjust the volume, answer calls or activate voice assistants.

They have an IP55 water-resistant rating to protect from sweat, splashes and raindrops.

The wireless connection is via Bluetooth V5.1.

Finally, as with the older OpenRun headphones, there’s a two-year warranty

Shokz OpenRun Pro specs

Shokz TurboPitchTM technology for enhanced bass

Open-ear design (comfortable, situational awareness, hygiene) - situational awareness for safety

10 hours of music and calls

5 min Quick Charge for 1.5 hours of listening time

Dual noise cancelling microphone

IP55 water resistant

Price £159.95/$179.95

We have a set of Shokz OpenRun Pro that we'll be reviewing, so keep an eye out for our thoughts, and don't forget to check out our guide to the best headphones for cycling.