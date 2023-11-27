Now’s the time to upgrade your comfort with a 3D printed saddle - up to 31% off Specialized, Fizik and Selle Italia

Deals are ending and stock is running out - but the good news is we've (just about) still managed to find discounts on 3D printed saddles from the three major players in the bike seat sphere: Specialized, Fizik and Selle Italia.

We've had both the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror and the Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive on test and been impressed by the comfort - the struts and nodes provide a hammock-like support that's a little different to standard foam-based saddles.

With both the Specialized and Fizik saddles, we noted that a full fabric covering would be preferable to the open honeycomb design - although admittedly it would be a little disappointing not being able to see the internal structure!

We haven't yet tested the Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D, the final of the big three 3D printed saddles, so are yet to pass judgement on its performance. Still, it's currently on a good discount, so well worth its inclusion - especially for anyone who knows that they get on well with Selle Italia's designs.

Best 3D printed saddle Cyber Monday deals

USA: was $399.99

Fi'zi:k Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive Saddle

USA: was $399.99, now $277.87 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: was £399.99, now £327.99 at Swinnerton Cycles

Drawing on the popular Antares design (with a long nose and pressure relieving central cutout), our reviewer found that this 3D printed model offers excellent and comfortable support. There was a little more give in the wings of the saddle shell, but that fed through into the general comfort. You can find our full Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive review here.

USA: was $325.00

Specialized Power Pro with Mirror 

USA: was $325.00, now $260.00 at Wheat Ridge Cyclery

UK: was £275.00, now £233.75 at Cycle Store

The 'Power Pro' is a step down from the S-Works Power saddle which sits at the top of the range. Think of it as the distinction between Ultegra and Dura-Ace - the Power Pro is a little heavier and uses such different materials, but the function is very similar. It is worth pointing out, though, that this model is slightly longer in the nose than the original power shape. You can read our full thoughts on the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror over here.

USA: was $319.33

Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Ti

USA: was $319.33, now $261.17 at Amazon

UK: was £309.99, now £251.99 at Wiggle

Utilizing Selle Italia's 'Superflow' cutout design to minimisz pressure in the perineal area, this with the brand's proprietary 3D-printed cushioning. This model uses titanium rails for increased durability whilst also reducing weight compared to traditional metal rails.

Best non-3D printed saddle deals this Cyber Monday

Short nose

USA: was $149.99

Fizik Argo Tempo R3 Saddle

USA: was $149.99, now $107.99 at Backcountry

UK: was £145.00, now £86.99 at Merlin Cycles

The 'Argo' is Fizik's short-nosed, wide rear'd, central cut-out design - following in the footsteps of the Specialized Power saddle. I've used this saddle on a range of range of bikes and find that it suits me just as well as the original Power saddle. The 'Tempo' denotes that this is for endurance road riding, as opposed to gravel or racing, and the 'R3' means that it employs a less expensive construction for a lower sale price.

Long nose

USA: was $199.99

Fi'zi:k Antares R1 Versus EVO Saddle

USA: was $199.99, now $149.99 at Backcountry

UK: was £179.99, now £152.99 at Singletrack Bikes

The Antares is Fizik's long-nose design with a central cutout. It's the same basic principle as the Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive Saddle up at the top of the page, just with more typical foam cushioning rather than a 3D printed structure. Being an R1, it's still a lightweight design itself, with carbon rails used to save a few grams.

USA: was $149.99

Fi'zi:k Arione R3 K:ium Saddle

USA: was $149.99, now $127.49 at Backcountry

UK: was £144.99, now £76.44 at Wiggle

The Arione is an absolute classic. The trend these days has gone towards short-nose saddles with cutouts, but if you like to move around and sit in different positions at different points within your rides, a traditional long-nose is the way to go. This is a cheaper model with metal rails rather than carbon - but for the difference of a few grams, you're generally better off saving your money.

USA: was $199.99

Fi'zi:k Arione R1 Open Saddle

USA: was $199.99, now $159.99 at Backcountry

UK: was £164.99, now £135.29 at Swinnerton Cycles

Yes, it's an Arione with a central cutout. Again, one for riders who prefer to move about on the saddle rather than remaining locked in one place - and as an R1 model, it's a little lighter - but also a little more expensive 

