Now’s the time to upgrade your comfort with a 3D printed saddle - up to 31% off Specialized, Fizik and Selle Italia

Deals are ending and stock is running out - but the good news is we've (just about) still managed to find discounts on 3D printed saddles from the three major players in the bike seat sphere: Specialized, Fizik and Selle Italia.

We've had both the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror and the Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive on test and been impressed by the comfort - the struts and nodes provide a hammock-like support that's a little different to standard foam-based saddles.

With both the Specialized and Fizik saddles, we noted that a full fabric covering would be preferable to the open honeycomb design - although admittedly it would be a little disappointing not being able to see the internal structure!

We haven't yet tested the Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D, the final of the big three 3D printed saddles, so are yet to pass judgement on its performance. Still, it's currently on a good discount, so well worth its inclusion - especially for anyone who knows that they get on well with Selle Italia's designs.

Best 3D printed saddle Cyber Monday deals

Specialized Power Pro with Mirror USA: was $325.00 , now $260.00 at Wheat Ridge Cyclery UK: was £275.00 , now £233.75 at Cycle Store The 'Power Pro' is a step down from the S-Works Power saddle which sits at the top of the range. Think of it as the distinction between Ultegra and Dura-Ace - the Power Pro is a little heavier and uses such different materials, but the function is very similar. It is worth pointing out, though, that this model is slightly longer in the nose than the original power shape. You can read our full thoughts on the Specialized Power Pro with Mirror over here.

Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Ti USA: was $319.33 , now $261.17 at Amazon UK: was £309.99 , now £251.99 at Wiggle Utilizing Selle Italia's 'Superflow' cutout design to minimisz pressure in the perineal area, this with the brand's proprietary 3D-printed cushioning. This model uses titanium rails for increased durability whilst also reducing weight compared to traditional metal rails.

Best non-3D printed saddle deals this Cyber Monday

Short nose

Fizik Argo Tempo R3 Saddle USA: was $149.99 , now $107.99 at Backcountry UK: was £145.00 , now £86.99 at Merlin Cycles The 'Argo' is Fizik's short-nosed, wide rear'd, central cut-out design - following in the footsteps of the Specialized Power saddle. I've used this saddle on a range of range of bikes and find that it suits me just as well as the original Power saddle. The 'Tempo' denotes that this is for endurance road riding, as opposed to gravel or racing, and the 'R3' means that it employs a less expensive construction for a lower sale price.

Long nose

Fi'zi:k Antares R1 Versus EVO Saddle USA: was $199.99 , now $149.99 at Backcountry UK: was £179.99 , now £152.99 at Singletrack Bikes The Antares is Fizik's long-nose design with a central cutout. It's the same basic principle as the Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive Saddle up at the top of the page, just with more typical foam cushioning rather than a 3D printed structure. Being an R1, it's still a lightweight design itself, with carbon rails used to save a few grams.

Fi'zi:k Arione R3 K:ium Saddle USA: was $149.99 , now $127.49 at Backcountry UK: was £144.99 , now £76.44 at Wiggle The Arione is an absolute classic. The trend these days has gone towards short-nose saddles with cutouts, but if you like to move around and sit in different positions at different points within your rides, a traditional long-nose is the way to go. This is a cheaper model with metal rails rather than carbon - but for the difference of a few grams, you're generally better off saving your money.