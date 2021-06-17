Oakley launches Tour de France 2021 collection

Oakley has unveiled special Tour de France editions of four of its most popular models.

The US brand is again the official eyewear partner of the Tour and says that this collection, which is inspired by the blue, white and red flag of France, "delivers performance benefits fit for the champions of the world's most prestigious cycling competition."

In the past Oakley's Tour de France eyewear collections have mostly taken their colour cues from the leaders' jerseys.

The four frames that receive the tricolour treatment are the Radar EV Path, Jawbreaker, Frogskins Lite and Sutro.

Oakley has clearly decided to focus on old favourites rather than introduce the new Kato to its Tour collection, which may surprise some.

Let's take a closer look at each of the four.

Oakley Radar EV Path Tour de France collection

The Oakley Radar EV Path is a favourite in the pro peloton and although this Tour de France version is new, the model is very well established.

EV means 'extended view' and they are slightly bigger than their predecessors, the original Radar, but the lens is still fairly slimline compared to some of the big shades out there, like Oakley's own Sutro.

The Tour de France edition frame gets a graphic made up made up of small vertical lines in the colours of the French flag across the top of the Matte Poseidon-coloured frame while the Oakley Prizm Road lens has the Tour de France logo in the bottom left hand corner.

Buy at Oakley for £187

Oakley Jawbreaker Tour de France collection

The Oakley Jawbreaker is one of those bigger-lensed pairs of glasses compared to the Radar, with an extended field of view in the upper peripheral region - meaning when your head is in a low, aerodynamic position the top of the frame doesn't obstruct your vision.

This Tour de France special edition is based on the Matte Poseidon colour for the frame with white and red accents.

It comes with a Prizm Road Black lens - interchangeable via the Jawbreaker's Switchlock technology.

Buy at Oakley for £205

Oakley Sutro Tour de France collection

The Oakley Sutro is a relative newcomer to the US brand's range and was originally intended for urban riding - until fellow relative newcomer Egan Bernal famously wore a pair to the Tour de France victory in 2019.

Like the others in the collections, the Tour de France Sutro frames have a Matte Poseidon (blue) base colour with the vintage Oakley logo in white on a red panel on the sides of the arms.

It comes with a Prizm Road Black lens.

Buy at Oakley for £160

Oakley Frogskins Lite Tour de France collection

Oakley's 'lifestyle' sunglasses are the most understated of the four models that get this year's Tour de France treatment.

The Matte Poseidon blue colour makes up the majority of the frame with just the vintage logo in red on the arms, but the insides of the arms have more red and white detailing that's only visible when you put your Frogskins down on the cafe table.

The Frogskins Lite also get Oakley's Prizm lens tech.

Buy at Oakley for £141