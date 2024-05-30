Panaracer’s new Gravelking tire colorways will have you green - or purple - with envy

The tires come in three treads with two new colorways: Matcha and Panaracer Purple with black or brown sidewalls.

Panaracer Gravelking color release 2024
(Image credit: Panaracer)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

For those of you who are all about adding a pop of color to your adventures on this two wheels, this news is for you. Today, Japanese bike brand Panaracer released two new colorways of its popular gravel tire range to bring a bit of pizzazz to the typical black rubber of bike tires - Matcha and Panaracer Purple.

Matcha represents “security and harmony” while Panaracer Purple is “elegant and luxurious,” according to the brand - both celebrate the renewal of the Gravelking tire series. 

