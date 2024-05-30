Panaracer’s new Gravelking tire colorways will have you green - or purple - with envy

For those of you who are all about adding a pop of color to your adventures on this two wheels, this news is for you. Today, Japanese bike brand Panaracer released two new colorways of its popular gravel tire range to bring a bit of pizzazz to the typical black rubber of bike tires - Matcha and Panaracer Purple.

Matcha represents “security and harmony” while Panaracer Purple is “elegant and luxurious,” according to the brand - both celebrate the renewal of the Gravelking tire series.

An anticipated tradition since 2018, these colorful tires are a single-batch production, meaning that once they're sold out, you won't be able to get your hands on that particular color ever again, unless Panaracer decides to bring that color back in a future year.

(Image credit: Panaracer)

These colored gravel tires are made with the same ZSG tire compound technology, anti-flat casing and 120tpi casing construction as the regular Gravelking tires.

The tires are tubeless and hookless compatible and come with options for black or brown sidewalls and have three tread options ranging from smoother to quite knobby: Gravelking SS, Gravelking SK and Gravelking X1.

All tires are available in 700x40c and 700x45c and weigh 480g and 560g, respectively.

The limited edition tires regardless of model are all $65.

Matcha and Panaracer Purple Gravelking tires are available starting on May 30 on Panaracer’s website and at Panaracer retailers.