Panaracer's popular gravel tires now available in orange and blue
The Japanese tire manufacturer rolls out its Gravelkings in limited edition colors once again
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Japanese tire manufacturer Panaracer has unveiled its 2023 limited edition Gravelking Color tires.
An anticipated tradition since 2018, once a year Panaracer makes its wildly popular gravel tire range, the Gravelking, available in unique colors to help riders add a pop of color and personal flare to their bike builds.
The catch though, is that these tires are a single-batch production, meaning that once they're sold out, you won't be able to get your hands on that particular color ever again, unless Panaracer decides to bring that color back in a future year.
This year's limited edition colors are "Sunset Orange" and "Turquoise Blue."
"Sunset Orange brings a warm sunset glow to your ride any time of day and really helps set your bike apart from the crowd. This color looks great on darker frames but will work any way you want to customize your bike," claims Panaracer.
"Turquoise Blue brings the calm vibrancy of both sea and sky to coordinate or offset your bike to your liking."
The colors are available in 12 size and width variations across the Gravelking, Gravelking semi-slick (SS) and Gravelking semi-knob (SK) models. They're available on both, a tan or black sidewall.
These colored gravel tires are made with the same ZSG tire compound technology, anti-flat casing and 120tpi casing construction as the regular Gravelking tires. All Gravelking tires, size 32mm and up, are tubeless and hookless rim compatible.
Over the years, these limited edition tires have garnered a bit of a cult following in the bike scene, and it's becoming increasingly challenging for Panaracer to roll out new colors.
The orange Gravelking first made its appearance in 2019, and blue, too, is a color that has been featured before, albeit in a different shade. Previous colors include military and olive green, ivory and sandstone white, burgundy red, pansy purple, pink, and mustard and ginger yellow.
The Gravelking Color tires retail for $59.99 and are now available directly from the Panaracer USA website (opens in new tab) or from your local retailer.
Gravelking limited edition tires are available in orange and blue, in the slick, semi-slick and semi-knob models for $59.99.
www.panaracerusa.com (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
'We all belong at the start line' - For the sport of cycling, the road to equity may just be unpaved
For a third year, a team of 30 Black, Indigenous or POC riders will compete at the SBT GRVL event. Together they hope to pedal toward a more equitable future.
By Jennaye Derge • Published
-
Ruthless, clinical, remorseless: Jonas Vingegaard is better than ever - and he knows it
Jonas Vingegaard performed a masterclass at the most hardest of races to exhibit supremacy
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Specialized's Recon gravel shoes get an update + first ride impressions
We take a close look at the updated Specialized S-Works Recon and all-new Recon ADV shoes, put to the test by two Cycling Weekly reviewers.
By Tyler Boucher • Published
-
What's the best gravel bike tire pressure? How to balance grip and speed on varying terrain
To get the correct gravel bike tire pressure, there are a lot of factors to consider
By Paul Norman • Published
-
The all-new Specialized Diverge STR, a full suspension gravel bike
First look at the all-new Specialized Diverge STR with front and rear Future Shock suspension.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Gravel vs Road: what’s best for cycling the length of Wales?
Tarmac or trails? What’s the best route for covering a country?
By Stefan Abram • Last updated
-
Rondo launches super slack ‘descent oriented’ MYLC gravel bike
Find yourself "underbiked" on singletrack trails – but don't want to give up on the drop bars? Rondo reckons it's got the answer for you...
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Updated Parcours Alta gravel wheel is wider, more aero and is made with new impact-resistant carbon
From rocky American fire roads to good old British mud-baths, the Alta can do it all, according to Parcours
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Bikes of Unbound Gravel: what racers are riding for 8+ hours on rough gravel
Bikes of Unbound Gravel: bikes spotted before the race. What people are riding for 8+ hours on rough gravel
By Anne-Marije Rook • Last updated