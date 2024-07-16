Pump it up! Is the inflatable Ventete aH-1 helmet just hot air?
Blow-up head protection from Ventete is said to be safer than a regular helmet, and more convenient for urban riders
Nearly a decade in development, British brand Ventete has debuted its first blow-up bicycle helmet, the aH-1, which uses pressurised air for protection, instead of the EPS foam that's found in most bicycle helmets.
Designed predominately for urban bike riders and users of scooter hire schemes, Ventete promises that the air-filled helmet can be inflated in fewer than 30 seconds, taking even less time to deflate. Once flat, the helmet folds to a similar size to a laptop, with a depth of just 3.5cm.
What about safety - is air really as effective as foam? Ventete assure us that the aH-1 helmet provides sufficient protection to exceed safety requirements of the CE/UKCA safety certification (EN1078). The brand also says that it has undertaken additional independent testing at HeadLab (Imperial College London). This demonstrated that, on impact, the helmet was significantly better than foam helmets at mitigating linear and rotational impacts.
If you are picturing yourself standing at the side of the road trying to blow into the helmet like it is a swimming aid, you’ll be pleased to learn that the helmet comes complete with its own bespoke rechargeable electric Fumpa mini-pump. In fact, it is inflated via a standard presta valve, possibly making it compatible with many pumps on the market, although the manufacturers have warned against using CO2 cannisters.
However, many cyclists are confused about correct tyre pressures, let alone how hard to pump a helmet up. Reassuringly, Ventete says that its patented on-helmet pressure indicator system provides a precise reading of safe operating pressure, eradicating guesswork and the casual thumb press test.
What about flats? Vetete circumnavigates the risk of puncture by reinforcing the 11 interconnected high-tenacity nylon chambers with a polymer rib. They are also lined with soft padding that's resistant to abrasion and penetration. The team behind its construction has also added non-Newtonian RHEON impact pads to protect against rotational impacts.
According to the brand, the Swiss-made helmet has also been designed with breathability in mind, ensuring that the helmet rests lightly on the head while allowing for continuous and unbroken airflow. Ventete says that, unlike conventional helmets built of insulative foam, the pneumatic structure provides efficient heat dissipation. Empirical testing at EMPA (Swiss Federal Lab for Material Science) has shown that the convective cooling performance of the Ventete aH-1 is superior to foam helmets, reaching the same cooling values of a bare head.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Speaking directly about the launch of the Ventete aH-1 helmet, co-founder Colin Herperger says that the concept all started with a simple question: ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could have a helmet that could fold down like a piece of origami and fit in your pocket?”
While the result is somewhat bigger than this initial design aspiration, it’s still significantly smaller than a regular helmet, though you do have to factor in the pump.
Exclusive access signup opens on www.ventete.com today, and the helmet will be available to purchase for £350, which includes the rechargeable mini-pump. Shipping is free to the UK, $15 to the US, and €15 to the EU.
Pop-up stores and other events will be announced on Instagram: @ventete.
Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.
Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.
For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas.
She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.
