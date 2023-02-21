"Remco’s Reign": Specialized unveils very limited edition S-Works Tarmac SL7 frameset to celebrate the World Champion

Specialized today unveiled the "Remco's Reign" S-Works Tarmac SL7 frameset, a replica of the bike that was presented to young world champion Remco Evenepoel after his rainbow ride in September 2022.

The frameset is a celebration of a "season for the ages" —acknowledging the Belgian's tremendous 2022 road season in which he won 16 races including cycling Monument Liège–Bastogne–Liège, the Vuelta a España and the UCI World Championship road race, making him one of the brightest young stars of cycling right now.

At 22 years of age at the time, Evenepoel is the youngest world champion in 29 years and only the fourth professional cyclist ever to win a world title, a Monument and a Grand Tour all in the same season.

Evenepoel is part of the Soudal-Quickstep squad, one of several WorldTour teams that is sponsored by American bike manufacturer, Specialized. As such, Evenepoel competes on the brand's all-rounder race machine, the Tarmac SL7.

On his way to his 16 race wins, Specialized estimates that Evenepoel and his 2022 Tarmac SL7 spent 97 kilometers together in solo breakaways and race winning moves.

"When Remco attacks with his Tarmac SL7, man and machine become a singular being, molding passion and performance in the quest for victory. No combination better exemplifies ‘One Bike to Rule Them All'," the brand states.

(Image credit: Specialized)

As the Belgian takes his specially painted SL7 to the WorldTour, you too can own this collector's piece, but you'd better be quick. Only 200 of these race-ready replica framesets have been produced — each individually numbered and retailing for a price of $6,000 USD / £5000 / 5700 EUR / $9,000 AUD.

"These exclusive collectibles honor one of the greatest athletes of our generation," Specialized states in a press release. "Paying homage to the World Champion, the frame itself is stunning. Featuring luminescent colors shimmering over a pearl background, the transcendent effect symbolizes the moment Remco went from competitor to champion."

Perhaps a tad understated for such a rising star, the design is meant to be of a "subtle, ethereal quality."

"The design direction for the World Champion graphics package was centered around what it takes for an athlete to rise from the pack to become more than just a competitor, but a champion and legend," says Specialized Concept Designer Elena Aker.

(Image credit: Specialized)

Small details throughout the frame pay homage to Evenepoel's historic 2022 season. His name and the roman numeral year are featured on the top tube below an image of a rising sun that doubles as a globe, which Specialized says is a nod to "Remco’s ascension to legendary status."

The saying "Legends are built not born" is emblazoned on the seatstay, and hidden inside the fork leg is a subtle nod to the 10 elite men'd world championship titles that were won atop Specialized bikes in the past two decades.

"This is a record we are immensely proud of and honored to partner with great riders to achieve," Specialized says.

The limited edition framesets are now available world-wide via the Specialized websites.

Let us know if you score one!