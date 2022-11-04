Ribble celebrates 125 years in the business with new special-edition bikes

So how do you best celebrate a significant milestone?

If you’re turning 18 you might enjoy your first legal pint. When 50 comes around, perhaps it’s a yoga retreat in the sun or a pair of leather trousers, depending on how well you’re taking it all.

Naturally, if you’re Ribble, the venerable British brand which is celebrating its 125th anniversary, you release a few exclusive bikes to mark the occasion.

(Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble (opens in new tab)has selected three of its popular models for special treatment as part of its 125 Campaign (opens in new tab), all featuring a marble paint finish and 24 carat gold leaf detailing, including a golden stem cap. There are new graphics and head badges too, featuring roads, switchbacks and trails to signify the diversity of the brand today.

Both the Ribble Ultra SL R 125 and the Ribble Gravel Ti 125 are available to buy during the anniversary year, while the Ribble Allroad SLe 125 is a concept bike only.

(Image credit: Ribble )

The limited edition gemstone paint finishes, available in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Emerald Green are not only unique to Ribble, but also to each bike; Ribble says that “no marble effect application will be the same, so you are guaranteed a truly bespoke design”. It also says the three colour options and gold leaf detailing can “be applied to most Ribble bikes” and cost £1,299.

(Image credit: Ribble)

As for the specifications of the Anniversary bikes, the Ultra SLR 125 is resplendent in Sapphire Blue, with suitably glamorous components to match. For £9,608 you get SRAM’s top-tier Red eTap AXS groupset, Level Tri spoke wheels and a flashy Selle Royal saddle complete with gold leaf detailing to match the frame.

(Image credit: Ribble)

The Gravel Ti 125 uses the frame material to great effect, with a half emerald green, half ‘bare’ paint job. It features Campagnolo’s 13-speed Ekar groupset, Mavic Ultimate wheels, a Fizik adaptive saddle and an Enve stem and will set you back £8,999.

(Image credit: Ribble)

The concept Allroad SLe is decked out in the ruby red paint scheme alongside Shimano’s 12-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.

(Image credit: Ribble)

“It is incredible to think that Ribble has been designing and hand-crafting bicycles for 125 years - almost as long as the invention of the safety bicycle itself,” says CEO Andy Smallwood.

“The longevity of our business is the result of a lot of hard work and commitment across the years and I would like to thank everyone who has ever been involved with Ribble alongside the current guardians who are forging forwards - sharing our vision and passion. The launch of our new 125 campaign is a landmark celebration and important milestone.”

For more information visit ribblecycles.co.uk (opens in new tab)