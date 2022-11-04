Ribble celebrates 125 years in the business with new special-edition bikes
The three anniversary designs feature bespoke 'gemstone' paint jobs, gold leaf detailing and plenty of fancy components
So how do you best celebrate a significant milestone?
If you’re turning 18 you might enjoy your first legal pint. When 50 comes around, perhaps it’s a yoga retreat in the sun or a pair of leather trousers, depending on how well you’re taking it all.
Naturally, if you’re Ribble, the venerable British brand which is celebrating its 125th anniversary, you release a few exclusive bikes to mark the occasion.
Ribble (opens in new tab)has selected three of its popular models for special treatment as part of its 125 Campaign (opens in new tab), all featuring a marble paint finish and 24 carat gold leaf detailing, including a golden stem cap. There are new graphics and head badges too, featuring roads, switchbacks and trails to signify the diversity of the brand today.
Both the Ribble Ultra SL R 125 and the Ribble Gravel Ti 125 are available to buy during the anniversary year, while the Ribble Allroad SLe 125 is a concept bike only.
The limited edition gemstone paint finishes, available in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Emerald Green are not only unique to Ribble, but also to each bike; Ribble says that “no marble effect application will be the same, so you are guaranteed a truly bespoke design”. It also says the three colour options and gold leaf detailing can “be applied to most Ribble bikes” and cost £1,299.
As for the specifications of the Anniversary bikes, the Ultra SLR 125 is resplendent in Sapphire Blue, with suitably glamorous components to match. For £9,608 you get SRAM’s top-tier Red eTap AXS groupset, Level Tri spoke wheels and a flashy Selle Royal saddle complete with gold leaf detailing to match the frame.
The Gravel Ti 125 uses the frame material to great effect, with a half emerald green, half ‘bare’ paint job. It features Campagnolo’s 13-speed Ekar groupset, Mavic Ultimate wheels, a Fizik adaptive saddle and an Enve stem and will set you back £8,999.
The concept Allroad SLe is decked out in the ruby red paint scheme alongside Shimano’s 12-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset.
“It is incredible to think that Ribble has been designing and hand-crafting bicycles for 125 years - almost as long as the invention of the safety bicycle itself,” says CEO Andy Smallwood.
“The longevity of our business is the result of a lot of hard work and commitment across the years and I would like to thank everyone who has ever been involved with Ribble alongside the current guardians who are forging forwards - sharing our vision and passion. The launch of our new 125 campaign is a landmark celebration and important milestone.”
