Scott adds gravel-specific products to its Tuned collection

Scott has added a slew of gravel-specific products to its high-end Tuned line.

To date, the Tuned range has been “deeply rooted in professional racing”, including being ridden on the mountain bike World Cup circuit. However Scott says it “recognized the need for high-performance gravel products”, with it now featuring gravel-specific clothing and shoes as well as a Tuned bike.

The only gravel bike currently in the Tuned catalog is the Scott Addict Gravel. With its lightweight carbon frameset that utilises the brand’s patented airfoil design, resulting in aero tubing across the down, head and seat tubes as well as the seat post and stays, it suggests a bike built for gravel racing. But the Addict also features plenty of tyre clearance for wide gravel tyres, up to 45mm, as well as mounts for mudguards (fenders), top tube bags and water bottles or tool box also point to a bike capable of taking on bikepacking duties too.

In keeping with Scott’s ‘high-performance’ claims for the Tuned collection, it comes equipped with SRAM’s Red eTap AXS electronic groupset as well as a DT Swiss GRC1100 disc wheel set, which is of course tubeless-ready. The Scott Addict Gravel Tuned bike is priced at £8,149.00.

(Image credit: Scott)

The Scott Gravel Tuned short-sleeve jersey is a fairly understated affair. It features a half-zip and uses a black and grey melange colourway with a small multi-coloured Tuned logo on the front. The jersey’s made from what Scott describes as a “quick drying and high comfort fabric”. The quick drying element looks to be taken care of by the use of a DRYOxcell knit fabric, while comfort would seem to come courtesy of a DUROxpand 4-way stretch knit fabric, while there are also breathable panels on the side.

The trend is for gravel-specific clothing to usually include plenty of storage and it seems that Scott has followed suit. Not only do you get the traditional three rear pockets you also get two extra on the sides. To hopefully keep all your snacks and gear in place, the jersey has a silicone hem gripper. Finally, Scott describes the fit as “athletic”, which is open to interpretation but suggests a garment that’s close fitting but not ‘race’ tight. It’s available in sizes S-XXL and is priced at £63.99.

(Image credit: Scott)

Similar in style, the Scott Gravel Tuned men’s shorts are pretty paired back, blending what Scott describes as a “casual and technical look”. Slim fitting and designed to finish just above the knee, they’re made with a 4-way stretch, abrasion resistant Cordura® fabric and feature an adjustable elastic waistband that Scott says offers a “precise tightening system for a better fit on the bike.” As with the jersey, they appear to feature plenty of storage with two zipped side pockets and one rear pocket. Like the Tuned Gravel jersey they come in sizes S-XXL and retail at £81.99.

(Image credit: Scott)

Gravel shoes are an expanding category and Scott’s “gravel-dedicated” Tuned shoe is a high-end offering that doesn’t appear to deviate from the script too much. It says it “combined the best from the MTB and the Road world into the Gravel Tuned shoe”, which should be a formula that makes it fit for purpose for most ‘gravel’ pursuits, from racing to bikepacking.

Decent walking grip is important for gravel shoes used outside of racing and Scott says the Tuned shoe “offers outstanding grip” via a gravel-adapted outsole and a Sticki Rubber compound. The outsole is a nylon and carbon composite and is rated 8 on the stiffness index. The black upper, to match the dark colours of the rest of the kit, is made from a synthetic material with a 3D airmesh to help your feet breathe. The shoe is secure via the tried-and-tested BOA fit system. The shoes are offered in mens UK sizes 6.5-12.5 and have an RRP of £164.99.

There’s also a pair of Gravel Tuned gloves that feature a breathable mesh back and what Scott calls its ‘Elastic Interface Gravel palm technology’. Looking at images of the gloves this looks to translate to traditional padded sections on the lower palm as well as across the pads below the fingers. It’s also perforated for improved breathability. Again they follow the black and grey colour scheme that runs across the Tuned Gravel collection.

For more detail on Scott’s Tuned Gravel Collection visit scott-sports.com