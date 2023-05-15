Shimano unveils special edition Unbound gravel shoes

Today's best Shimano RX8 shoes deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $260 (opens in new tab) $154.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $236.05 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $275 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Shimano today unveiled special edition RX6 and RX8 gravel shoes to commemorate Kanas, the Flint Hills and the gravel monument that is the Unbound 200.

Unbound Gravel, formerly known as the Dirty Kanza, is a mass-start event that takes place in and around Emporia, Kansas, in the middle of the United States. With five race distances on offer and thousands of attendees duking it our for the now-prestigious win, Unbound has become the world’s marquee gravel event.

The famous 200-mile course is a true test of endurance, self-sufficiency and equipment. In addition to needing to fuel oneself for 11+ hours of riding, the sharp flint rocks are notorious for slicing tires and dashing podium aspirations. Along the way, riders also need to contend with the undulating terrain, exposed sun-baked roads, headwinds and, if at all wet, tire-sucking mud.

Named Twilight, Moonlight and Sunrise, Shimano’s special edition shoes are meant to represent the early mornings and late nights riders push through while competing and pushing their limits on the gravel roads of Kansas.

RX8 Twilight

(Image credit: Shimano)

The RX8 Twilight brings the performance and comfort of the RX8 shoe in a special pink to purple fade with the elevation profile of the race along the side of the shoe. The RX8 combines pedaling performance and off-the-bike walking capability for the modern gravel rider taking on the biggest race in the country.

Features:

BOA Li2 Dial

Synthetic leather upper

Carbon composite sole

Scratch resistant TPU outsole

Vivid Inkjet printed graphics

MSRP $275 USD

268 grams (size 42)

US Regular Sizes: 38, 39, 40, 41, 42-45(half sizes), 46

RX6 Moonlight

(Image credit: Shimano)

The RX6 Moonlight shows off a blue and green fade with a turn by turn map of the course along the shoe celebrating the journey through the prairie grass of Kansas. The RX6 brings performance details alongside a comfortable fit making the RX6 suitable for gravel riding and bikepacking adventures alike. With a carbon reinforced outsole and widely spaced lugs the RX6 has stability on and off the bike.

Features:

BOA L6 dial

Stiff carbon reinforced outsole

Wider outsole for extra stability

Vivid inkjet printed graphics

MSRP: US $180

Weight: 274 grams (size 42)

US Regular Sizes: 38-46 whole sizes only

RX6W Sunrise

(Image credit: Shimano)

The RX6 women's edition celebrates the sunrise over the Kansas fields with a blue and pink fade and the turn by turn course map crossing the shoe. The RX6W has all the same performance features of the unisex RX6 with a womens specific last for a long lasting comfortable fit. The RX6W balances stiffness for pedaling efficiency and walkability for whatever your adventure brings.

Features: